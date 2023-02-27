Controversial shortened duck season to go ahead

A shortened duck season will go ahead with several restrictions in place.
Read also: Finals the target for Tigers seeking polish
The Game Management Authority announced the arrangements for the 2023 duck season including changes to the start times, daily bag limit and game duck species that can be hunted.
The GMA announced a shortened duck hunting season would go ahead from April 26 to May 30, with a daily bag limit of four birds and a ban on shooting threatened blue-winged shovelers and hardheads.
However, both sides of the political divide are unhappy with the decision.
Member for Lowan and Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Emma Kealy, said hunters in Victoria were being punished by a government looking to shore up votes in the city.
"Duck hunters are becoming the poster child of Labor's green crusade," Ms Kealy said.
"The Andrews Labor Government is mounting pressure on hunters that are doing the right thing, hitting them with restricted bag limits and shorter seasons.
"The Government's own compliance statistics show zero hunters of the 802 that were checked had exceeded their daily bag limit.
"The Liberals and Nationals continue to support Victoria's recreational hunters."
Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell labelled the Game Management Authority's decision to hold a duck shooting season as "disgraceful".
Meanwhile, the Sporting Shooters Association criticised the GMA's "more precautionary approach" as unnecessary.
RSPCA Victoria "implored" the government to review the decision.
RSPCA Victoria CEO, Dr Liz Walker said she was dismayed by the announcement.
"Regardless of the reduced season length, based on a 35-day hunting season approximately 87,000 birds will be killed during the 2023 Victorian duck hunting season and up to 35,000 wounded and left to die," she said.
"While we are pleased to hear of a review and the implementation of a Legislative Council Select Committee to examine hunting arrangements of native birds, we are deeply disappointed in the decision to proceed with the 2023 season and urge the government to reconsider.
"We look forward to participating in a review and remain hopeful the government will ban duck hunting once and for all."
Field and Game Victoria said they were "hugely disappointed" in the Labor Government.
"This is a dramatic departure from Labor's previous position of supporting safe, responsible and sustainable duck hunting," they said in a statement.
"FGA has expressed extreme concern that the regulator and legislators have chosen to cite poor hunter compliance and wounding rates as justification to modify the season, even though the government's figures show hunter compliance to be exceptionally high."
All licensed hunters must pass a Waterfowl Identification Test before being permitted to hunt ducks. All hunters must have a valid game and firearms licence when hunting.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.