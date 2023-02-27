The Wimmera Mail-Times

Woman, 36, flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital in critical condition after crash at Joel South

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman was transported in a critical condition by air ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. File picture

A 36-year-old Stawell woman was flown by air ambulance to Royal Melbourne Hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle crash on Landsborough Road at Joel South on Sunday, February 26, at about 8.10pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.