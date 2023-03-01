With the start of the AFL season is less than a month away, it's time to put a spotlight on the eight players that call the Wimmera home.
Brisbane Lions / Horsham Saints
A Horsham Saints junior, Jarrod Berry was drafted by the Lions in 2016 alongside fellow Greater Western Victoria Rebels and Lions midfielder Hugh McCluggage.
He has since played 108 games for Brisbane, making himself a consistent starter during the 2022 season, with 23 appearances and 412 disposals, during their run to the preliminary final.
Gold Coast Suns / Horsham Saints
Picked up by the Lions in the 2018 AFL draft, Tom, like his older brother Jarrod, was also a Horsham Saints junior.
He made 20 appearances for Brisbane since debuting in 2020, but, in 2023, he has opted for a change in scenery and will move to the Gold Coast Suns.
The young midfielder and small forward is a prolific ball winner, a strong 2018 season saw him average 18 disposals per game for the GWV Rebels, and he has since averaged 4.8 per game in his AFL career.
Essendon / Horsham Demons
Horsham Demons junior, Ben Hobbs, was drafted by Essendon with the 13th pick of the 2021 AFL draft.
In his first season in the AFL, Hobbs stormed into the Bombers squad making more tackles than Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel, Dyson Heppell and Andrew McGrath combined in his debut game against Fremantle.
With only one season under his belt, the medium forward has already featured in 17 matches, making 245 disposals and 43 tackles.
Sydney Swans / Horsham Demons
From 2009 to 2012, Jake Lloyd won four-consecutive premierships with the Horsham Demons, before joining the Rebels program in 2011.
The medium defender joined the Swans in 2013, debuting for the red and white in 2014, and making his 200th appearance for the Swans in the 2022 Grand Final.
Lloyd is an All-Australian nominee who in 2022 racked up 570 disposals while also being well known for his kicks, rebound 50s and marks.
Melbourne / Edenhope-Apsley
Edenhope Apsley junior, Tom McDonald, became a life member of the Melbourne Demons in 2020, after debuting for the club in 2011.
Originally starting as a defender, the key forward has since played over 200 games for the club, including their 2021 grand final win, and was their highest goal kicker for the 2018 season.
Hawthorn / SMW Rovers
Selected by Fremantle as the 69th pick in the 2017 draft, Meek made 15 appearances for the Dockers before requesting a trade back to Victoria that will see him turning out for Hawthorn in 2023.
The tall ruckman played junior football with the SMW Rovers and in 2022 won the best a fairest for WAFL club, Peel Thunder.
St Kilda / Horsham Demons
Horsham Demons junior, Seb Ross, has gone on to have an incredibly well-established career with the Saints, the St Kilda vice-captain has won two best-and-fairest awards at the club over 167 games.
The midfielder, who debuted in 2011, averaged 25.8 disposals, 14 kicks, 11.8 handballs and 4.3 marks per game during a 2022 season, while the Saints missed the finals.
North Melbourne / Horsham Saints
Before getting drafted by Freemantle ahead of the 2016 season, Horsham Saints junior, Darcy Tucker, captained the GVW Rebels through 2015.
Since taking the step to the AFL, the big midfielder played in 108 games and collected 1663 disposals.
2023 will see him shift back to Victoria and link up with North Melbourne under four-time premiership coach, Alastair Clarkson.
