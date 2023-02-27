In terms of team success, you could not top season 2021/22 for the Horsham Hornets.
They defeated Portland in the grand final of the South West men's division in the Country Basketball League.
In 2022/23 the Hornets were defeated in the semi final by eventual winner Mount Gambier.
But for Austin McKenzie, this award was recognition for all of his hard work.
McKenzie was awarded the Owen Hughan Medal as the Hornets MVP.
"Owen Hughan was a vital part in my development growing up. I spent countless hours with him throughout my earlier days," McKenzie said.
"Even when I was older he would also get me ready for tournaments."
On the court, Mckenzie tallied 291 points from his 12 games (an average of 24.2 points per game).
Mckenzie was recognised by the league as a member of the All Star 5 for season 2022/23.
Cody Bryan joined McKenzie as a Hornets player with league recognition, being named the Defensive Player of the Year.
McKenzie credits the rest of the team's defence for his increased output on offence the past season.
"I had some good defensive units in Cody and Max Bryan," McKenzie said.
"It took the load off my defence so I could explore on offence and get shots I wanted and benefit the team".
Looking ahead, The Hornets will be hoping McKenzie will be around for next season.
McKenzie will be travelling to Ballarat for university and playing basketball there.
"We won the youth league championship last season, hopefully we can go back-to-back," McKenzie said.
Last season's Owen Hughan Medal winner Mitch Martin, Cody and Max Bryan as well McKenzie provided a youthful core alongside veterans Jordyn Burke, Damien Skurrie and Tim Wade.
The Hornets will also have more youth at their disposal with top-age junior players.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.