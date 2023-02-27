Feast Director and Founder Andrea Cross had 1000 reasons to smile on Sunday as the gate count moved closer to her hoped-for number of people who would support the first Food Truck and Wine Feast and market.
Adding this event to an already full weekend for Horsham's 150km Feast could have been a gamble but instead, it was another successful Feast event.
The Food Truck ad Wine Feast was open to all members of the public for a $5 entry and attracted many families.
"I'm just thrilled to the back teeth," Ms Cross said. "We had 811 adults through the gate and over 200 children. There's my 1000."
It was the third Horsham 150 km Feast and weather challenged the first two events. Friday was very hot but brunch was served in the stable undercover. Saturday the skies opened and contingency plans moved the dinner inside for the 150 guests to enjoy a sit down dinner of local produce and wines.
On Sunday numerous food vans, brewers, distilleries and entertainment provided an enjoyable afternoon on the banks of the Wimmera River.
Stables turned into a line of pop-up boutique cellar doors and the undercover space provided shade to sample and sip in comfort.
The Drays market specialised in artisan wares, fashion, artwork, hydroponic plants, jewelry and pre-loved clothing and added to the atmosphere and the opportunity to shop.
Ample seating provided areas to enjoy the food and drink and a rest between shopping trips along the avenue of market stalls or selecting from the variety of food trucks which included jam donuts, hot food, gosleme and hot dogs.
Activities kept children occupied with face painting, ten pin bowls, blackboard and chalk and ofcourse there was plenty of ice-cream.
"The feel-good atmosphere was wonderful, the gin master class was booked out and the flower bomb workshop has created a permanent installation for a backdrop for selfies," Ms Cross said.
"People asked me if we'll hold the Food Truck 'n Wine Feast regularly but many of our suppliers, especially the wineries, have other commitments - for example shearing and grape picking - so apart from perhaps including the food trucks and market day in our Ag Show later this year- it will probably be an annual event."
The silent auction raised $1375 Saturday night and the Sunday event raised almost a profit of $4500. Final figures for the brunch and dinner haven't been finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.