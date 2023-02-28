After 16 rounds of the home and away season, Central Park have finished on top of the 2022/2023 Central Wimmera Tennis association pennant ladder.
Horsham Lawn led the competition coming into round 16, but had the bye in the last round.
A spokesperson from Drung South said, "with more than half of our team involved in the Pat Cash Cup on the weekend" the side forfeited its fixture against Central Park.
As a result Horsham Lawn were leapfrogged into top spot; however, it had little impact on which teams play each other in the first round of finals.
In the rounds other fixture, St. Michaels clash with Kalkee was was washed out.
Finals get underway in the pennant competition on Saturday, March 4.
Central Park are set to host the major semi final, with Kalkee facing St. Michaels in a sudden death semi final.
Natimuk finished the home and away season of A special with only one loss on their way to the minor premiership.
In round 16, Natimuk defeated Brimpaen nine rubbers to five (98-80).
Central Park were defeated by Kalkee nine to five (91-76), Haven and Drung South won sevens rubbers apiece (90-83).
In the round's remaining fixtures, Telangatuk East defeated Horsham Lawn Dorman via forfeit.
Horsham Lawn Thompson also forfeited to Homers.
Natimuk face Horsham Lawn Thompson in the major semi final on Saturday, March 4. Kalkee host Telangatuk East in the minor semi final.
No positions changed on the ladder after the final round of A grade.
Haven finished on top and with only one loss in the regular season.
The minor premiers defeated Horsham Lawn Bardell eight rubbers to four (81-77) in round 16.
Central Park visited Drung South and came away with an eight to four (88-60) victory.
In the final game of the round, Horsham Lawn O'Connor defeated Homers eight rubbers to four (87-62).
Haven play host to Horsham Lawn Bardell in the major semi final, Horsham Lawn O'Connor take the short trip to Central Park.
Laharum have squeezed their way into the B Special finals series .
Despite the final round nine rubbers to three (84-52) loss to St. Michaels, Laharum finished in fourth position with a 6-10 record ahead of Horsham Lawn.
Lawn defeated Haven seven rubbers to five (69-68) in the final round.
In a tight match Central Park and Natimuk won six rubbers each (73-66).
In the first week of finals, Central Park host St. Michaels in the major semi.
Laharum travel to Natimuk in the minor semi final.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
