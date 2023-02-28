Police investigate double fatality on Wimmera Highway

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal crash which occurred in Murtoa on Tuesday, February 28.
Emergency services were called to Wimmera Highway near the Delahuntys Road intersection after a truck and car collided just before 11am.
The male driver and female passenger of the car, who are yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The male driver of the truck was arrested and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
He was taken to hospital under police guard with minor injuries.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are en route to the scene to determine the cause of the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam or CCTV footage or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To date 59 lives have been lost on Victoria roads so far this year, compared to 46 in at the same time in 2022.
