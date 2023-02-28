The Wimmera Mail-Times

Police investigate double fatality in Murtoa

Updated February 28 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 1:10pm
Police investigate double fatality on Wimmera Highway

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal crash which occurred in Murtoa on Tuesday, February 28.

