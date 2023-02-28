The Wimmera Mail-Times

A recycling 'first' for Horsham pharmacies

February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
TerryWhite Chemmart Horsham pharmacist Daniel Palmer takes advantage of the new recycling service for blister packs. Picture supplied

In an Australian first, three Horsham pharmacies are providing a unique recycling service for used blister packs.

