A recycling 'first' for Horsham pharmacies

In an Australian first, three Horsham pharmacies are providing a unique recycling service for used blister packs.
Horsham's two Priceline Pharmacies and Terry White Chemmart have adopted the Pharmacycle program, which is Australia's only recycling program for the packs.
Horsham pharmacy owner Stuart Hall said it was a frustration for many Wimmera households that there had been no recycling service available for blister packs.
"Blister packs are at the top of the list when it comes to items people want to recycle but because they are made of different materials, including plastic and aluminium, they can't be recycled through kerbside recycling," Mr Hall said.
"For blister packs to be recycled, they first need to be collected in sufficient amounts to warrant the use of specialised recycling technology.
"Pharmacycle provides the mechanism to achieve this, making the wish to recycle blister packs a reality. Without programs like Pharmacycle, hard to recycle waste streams would continue to go into landfill or contaminate kerbside recycling."
Pharmacycle is Australia's first and only end to end recycling program for household and commercial medicinal blister pack waste.
The program ensures that all recovered materials from blister packs stay in Australia.
Mr Hall said both Priceline and TerryWhite Chemmart were offering the Pharmacycle service for free.
"There are dedicated collection displays in all three stores and anyone can bring in their used blister packs for disposal," he said.
"It doesn't matter where you bought the packs from, you are welcome to use the collection bins as often as you like."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.