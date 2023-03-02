The Wimmera Mail-Times

The 2023 Pat Cash Cup was held in Horsham on February 25 and 26

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
March 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wimmera's Pat Cash Cup representatives (absent Tara McIntyre and Gemma Walker). Picture supplied.

"Everyone had their moment; that was nice."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.