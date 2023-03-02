"Everyone had their moment; that was nice."
This was the reply of Wimmera team manager Sandra Casey after the 2023 edition of the Pat Cash Cup.
The tournament was held at the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club from February 25-26 that involved country and metro regions of Victoria.
Teams consisted of four players in each of the under 12, 14, 16, and 18 age groups.
The Wimmera team consisted of:
Under 12: Hannah Heard, Lydi Boyd, Frazer Shurdington and Archer Reading.
Under 14: Adele Joseph, Emma Streeter, Harry Allen and Eli Bailey.
Under 16: Tara McIntyre, Ella Thompson, Aiden Richardson and August Koch.
Under 18: Tahlia Thompson, Gemma Walker, Logan Casey and Jordy Friberg.
Two players also filled in for other regions.
Asha McGennisken played for South West under 16 girls.
D'Artagnan Walls competed for Goulburn in the under 16 boys.
Wet weather delayed proceedings on the first morning; Wimmera was fortunate not to miss out on any matches.
In round one, Wimmera was defeated by a strong Eastern Region outfit seven rubbers to zero (109-17).
The second round saw Wimmera play PTA/MPR Orange, who came away with a 15 rubbers to 9 (79-56 win).
In the third and final pool round Wimmera played Loddon Campaspe.
Loddon Campaspe defeated Wimmera 14 rubbers to 10 (71-61).
Wimmera finished third in Pool B, which placed them in a playoff for places nine to eleven.
Wimmera defeated local rival Central Highlands 14 rubbers to 10 (67-68).
"It was good to beat our neighbouring region," Casey said.
The victory over Central Highlands led to a tie with the Barwon Region.
Barwon defeated Wimmera 13 rubbers to 11 (73-73) in a tight encounter to finish tenth out of the thirteen teams.
Despite the pleasing result, Casey sees plenty of room for growth for tennis in the region and how the calendar is put together.
"It is the culmination of our season but tennis continues throughout the regions over the winter. That is probably where we lack a bit," Casey said.
"It has improved with a lot of kids getting some hitting through winter which really makes that transition to the next level a lot easier."
All of the under-18 representatives play in the local pennant competition, which gives the younger players something to look up to.
Two of those players are Adele Joseph and Harry Allen.
"They are really competing well at the next level. They have got it and really into their tennis," Casey said.
The structure of the calendar for these regional events will be changing.
"There will be a somewhat big event just for country regions in the end of July and another one at the end of October," Casey said.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.