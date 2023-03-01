GRAB your gloves, bag and tongs because Clean Up Australia Day is just around the corner.
The date is set for Horsham's annual community event, with the Horsham Tidy Towns Group locking in Sunday, March 5.
Tidy Towns Chairman David Eltringham said the group is delighted to host the annual event after two years of being unable to participate in the National effort due to COVID.
Planning arrangements are for volunteers to meet at the Model Railway Carpark at the river end of Firebrace Street at 9.30 am on March 5.
Teams will be allotted task areas after "signing in" for registration and insurance purposes.
Community members can identify rubbish "hotspots" around the city before Sunday via Neil King or Mr Eltringham.
Areas already identified include river bank and under-bridge litter accumulation following recent floods, CBD car parks, and highway and main road reserves.
Registrations can also be made online at https://www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au.
Limited protective equipment will be issued; however, volunteers are encouraged to bring a hat and water bottle.
A large hopper is expected to be placed on site by the Horsham Rural City Council to dispose of all collections properly.
The event is scheduled to end at 1pm.
For further details on the day, contact either Neil King 0414 742 466, David Eltringham 0418 147 482, the Tidy Towns Facebook page "Horsham Tidy Towns" or email djelt@bigpond.com.
