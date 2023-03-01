Rail interest sparks two 'important' aspects according to U3A president

A community group in Horsham is rallying for the return of passenger train service in the Wimmera.
Horsham and District U3A members are keen to see train services return sooner rather than later.
However U3A president Rick Walker said that while interest in the passenger rail was current, he did not think anyone had yet considered two most important aspects of the discussion.
"The first of these is U3A," he said.
"The movement started in Horsham started thirty five years ago, now having well over two hundred active members.
"The purpose of this organisation, which is to provide activities for any folk in the community who are not full time employed.
"Active participation in physical and passive courses stimulate us and keep us healthier in mind and body."
Mr Walker said the second important aspect of the article was where U3A operates in Horsham.
"U3A is in the Horsham Railway Station at 23 Railway Avenue," he said.
"The building itself was erected in 1879.
"The problems of old buildings are many, and in today's Horsham, the old building is probably unsuited to 21st century rail travel, being difficult to heat and keep clean, and with an uneven platform.
"Rather, I suggest a steel framed fully insulated steel clad building consisting of ticket sale kiosk, rest rooms and waiting room on the rejuvenated western platform is all that is necessary.
"That being the case surely it would be in VicTrack's interest to give the old building to Horsham Rural City Council, thus divesting themselves of future consideration."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
