The Wimmera region has been missing something for the past three years - the Wimmera Machinery Field Days.
How fantastic is it to have this major event back on?
The pandemic has made the past three years certainly challenging, and I know events such as the field days have been sorely missed.
The Field Days mean so much for the whole community, not just the cockies, but everyone who relies on the success of farming.
Lets face it, without farming a lot of smaller communities would cease to exist.
The Field Days brings our farmers, agriculture machinery dealers and retailers, agronomists and stock agents, and the general rural communities together.
I am sure there will be plenty of innovation on display that can be taken back and used on-farm to take businesses further.
This is worth celebrating, and is evidence of the invaluable contribution that the Wimmera and Mallee bring to the table for the whole country.- Dr Anne Webster
Country Shows throughout Regional Australia, along with the field days are an important part of the social fabric of rural communities.
Old friends come together, who may not get to see each other all that often.
And in the country that's what we need, that connectivity, and a chance to fill people in on what's been going on in your world. Maybe it can also be a chance to share a few secrets of the trade.
We've had a few favourable seasons in a row in the Wimmera Mallee, even accounting for a bit too much spring rain late last year. Some producers have had record crops - which is great to see.
The Mallee contributes almost $10 billion of Gross Regional Product to Australia's GDP, with $3.4 billion of that coming from the Wimmera and Southern Mallee region.
On top of that, the Wimmera and Southern Mallee's annual economic output is $7.126 billion.
This is worth celebrating, and is evidence of the invaluable contribution that the Wimmera and Mallee bring to the table for the whole country.
For a smaller region population wise, we more than pull our weight.
