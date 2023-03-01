The Wimmera Mail-Times

The Wimmera Machinery Field Days returns | Comment

By Dr Anne Webster
Updated March 2 2023 - 8:52am, first published March 1 2023 - 7:00pm
The Wimmera Machinery Field Days returns after a three year hiatus. File picture

The Wimmera region has been missing something for the past three years - the Wimmera Machinery Field Days.

