Shaun Bruce and the Sydney Kings will begin their pursuit for back-to-back NBL championship series wins on March 3.
The Kings will face the New Zealand Breakers, with the best of five game series to start at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.
The Breakers defeated last year's runners-up, the Tasmania JackJumpers, two games to one to qualify.
The Kings made it to their third championship series in four years with a two games to one series victory over the Cairns Taipans.
In their three regular-season meetings, the Kings have got the better of the Breakers on two occasions.
In round 6 in Sydney, the Kings won a tight contest 81-77.
Eventual MVP winner Xavier Cooks and Justin Simon top-scored for the home side with 13 points.
In round 10, the Kings won 88-81 at Auckland's Spark Arena.
The final regular season meeting between the two sides was back in Sydney.
The Breakers won a high-scoring contest 93-88.
After Friday's match, the series will head to a sold-out Spark Arena on Sunday.
Bruce has averaged 4.5 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game from 16:06 minutes of game time over the 2022/23 season.
Neutral supporters of the game will be hoping for an evenly contested series.
The last five-match series to go the distance was back in 2018 when Melbourne United defeated the Adelaide 36ers three games to two.
