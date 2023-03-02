The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham's Shaun Bruce will suit up in the NBL championship series

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
March 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Shaun Bruce will take part in the upcoming NBL championship series with the Sydney Kings. File picture.

Shaun Bruce and the Sydney Kings will begin their pursuit for back-to-back NBL championship series wins on March 3.

