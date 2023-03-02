Horsham Little Athletics will be sending 11 competitors to the Little Athletics Victoria's 2022/23 Coles State Track and field Championships.
President of the Horsham athletic centre, Peta Foster, has praised the work of Horsham's athletes who qualified for the state championships at the Western Country Regional Carnival in February.
"We've got athletes ranging from under-10's to under-16's competing at state, so that's a really good turnout." said Foster.
The youngest athlete in Horsham's state team is April Hobbs, she is set to compete in the under-9 girl's shot put and discuss.
Jack Sawyer will run the boy's under-10 70m, 100m, and 200m.
In the boys under-12's, Charlie Hobbs enters the discuss event, while Luke White will run the 400m.
Georgia Foster and Asha Meek are set to compete for the under-13's titles, Georgia Foster will be in the 200m and the long jump, Meek will enter the 80m hurdles, 200m hurdles and the high jump.
Joseph Tomas will enter the 90m hurdles, the 400m and the triple jump in the under-14's age group.
Isla Hiscock will compete in the most events for Horsham, with the under-14's athlete qualifying for the 200m hurdles, the 200m and 400m runs, and the long jump.
Hannah Plazzer will compete in the under-14's age group, entering the javelin and discuss.
Competing in the under-15's age group, Ella Hearn will be hurdling in the 90m and 300m events.
Peter White is also going to the state championships, entering the under-16's 400m and 800m.
In the past, Horsham little athletics Centre has been the root for several high achieving Wimmera sports people.
Both Daisy Sudholz and Anna Bush started there athletics with Horsham Little Athletics and have gone on to compete in international games.
Little Athletics in Horsham has also proved more than just a pathway for the regions track and field athletes, a number of elite sportspeople in team sports also spent there early athletic days at Horsham's Dudley Cornell Park.
"A lot of successful Horsham athletes started off in the little aths program here and have just gone off to bigger and better things," said Foster
"What they learn in athletics helps them in teams sports as well, which is awesome."
The two-day state track and field championships are set to go begin at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on Saturday, March 11.
The commonwealth Games, held in July and August of 2022, has driven a number of enrolments this season according to Foster, however, poor weather at the start of the summer meant the center had to skip several weeks of training.
With only a grass running track, defined by painted white lines, at the home of Horsham Athletics Center, Dudley Cornell Park, Horsham is restricted in how it can cater to athletics in the Wimmera.
"We're very disadvantaged here in Horsham because we don't have an all-weather synthetic track," said Foster.
"We weren't able to hold inter-school sport here, they had to be moved to Stawell because Horsham couldn't host it."
"Little athletics is an inclusive program, and we welcome athletes with disabilities of all sorts to our program, however because we only have a grass track, children in wheel chairs or have mobility issues can't join in."
Currently events requiring a synthetic track must be moved to Stawell of Ballarat.
Foster also said that having a synthetic track would serve to increase interest and involvement in little athletics in Horsham, while also seeing less athletes leave the center for team sports as they grow older.
