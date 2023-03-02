The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham athletes going for gold at state track and field championships

JH
By John Hall
March 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Little Athletics centre's state championship team members April Hobbs, Joseph Tomas, Asha Meek, Ella Hearn, Isla Hisscock, Hannah Plazzer, Peter White, Luke White and Jack Sawyer at Dudley Cornell Park. Picture by John Hall

Horsham Little Athletics will be sending 11 competitors to the Little Athletics Victoria's 2022/23 Coles State Track and field Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.