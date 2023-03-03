This Saturday night a great night of entertainment is sure to be had with the Sprintcars back in town along with an eager line-up of Sedan competitors across Production Sedans, Unlimited Sedans, Junior 1200cc Sedans and a small field of Compact Speedcars keen to impress.
Sprintcar action is by way of the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria and the Pro Sprint series, which this weekend includes nominations from Domain Ramsey, Paul Solomon, Daniel Storer from Portland, Matthew Symons, and Charles Hunter.
Pro Sprint competition is becoming hugely popular with more competitors committing to the category weekly.
Many of the competitors are choosing to compete with Chevrolet LS engines.
Production Sedans have attracted the largest field they have had at Blue Ribbon Raceway for the summer with Jamie Pumpa, Ian Calderwood, Stuey Robinson and Dehne Sparrow amongst the visitors to do battle with Horsham's own Dean Hughes, Shaun Queale, and Katelyn Eltze.
Sparrow is in a new car and Jamie Pumpa is back in action and they could be at the front of the field head-to-head with Horsham's contingent keen to take a home track victory.
Junior race driver talent will be on track in the form of the Junior 1200cc Sedan class.
Horsham's Rebecca Johnstone will compete on her home track against racers coming from as far as Wonthaggi and Wangaratta.
Arthur Hutchinson is the number one driver of the class and he faces Braiden Webster, Bryce Leek, Chase Doherty and Riley Taylor in the line-up.
However, others in the field are getting close to securing a victory, and it could be this weekend.
Horsham's only Unlimited Sedan racer Danny Smith will do battle against a handy line-up in the mostly V8 Sedan class.
Corey McDonald, Trav Ramsdale, Peter Farley, Trent Susol, and Sean Lister are just some of the drivers in the big powerful Unlimited class that fans will enjoy.
Smith from Lake Clear took the win last time the class was in town, and is aiming for two from two for the season at his own club.
Compact Speedcars have a small field this time around.
Australian champion Justin Paull, Victoria number 2 Trevor Perry, plus Mark Cecil and Tania Hallett are amongst entries in the mostly Yamaha R1 and Suzuki GSXR powered machines.
The event starts at 5:30pm and the gates to the public open at 4:30 whilst the pit gate to entrants opens 11am. No BYO as we have a licensed bar on site.
All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee. Admission prices are Adults $25, pensioners $20, students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60.
