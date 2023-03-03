The Wimmera Mail-Times

Racing returns to Blue Ribbon Raceway

By Dean Thompson
March 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Sprintcars return to Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday. Picture supplied

This Saturday night a great night of entertainment is sure to be had with the Sprintcars back in town along with an eager line-up of Sedan competitors across Production Sedans, Unlimited Sedans, Junior 1200cc Sedans and a small field of Compact Speedcars keen to impress.

