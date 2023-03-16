The Wimmera Mail-Times
Minyip Murtoa Burras look for WFNL three-peat in 2023

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
March 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Tim Mackenzie enters his second year as senior coach of Minyip Murtoa. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

Despite winning a Wimmera Football Netball League premiership in 2022, Minyip Murtoa Burras coach Tim Mackenzie sees plenty of improvement in his squad for season 2023.

