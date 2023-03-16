Despite winning a Wimmera Football Netball League premiership in 2022, Minyip Murtoa Burras coach Tim Mackenzie sees plenty of improvement in his squad for season 2023.
The Burras defeated the Ararat Rats by seven points in the grand final, but they have been hard at work in the preseason.
"We probably started a bit slow, but we built throughout the year," Mackenzie said.
Minyip Murtoa will be looking to make it three consecutive premierships, having won the flag in 2019.
However, Mackenzie has hit the reset button to reach the same heights.
"We just need to make sure we reset and keep the same mindset and try and perfect our game plan. Which we definitely did not last year," Mackenzie said.
"We are working really hard in the preseason to try and get better at what we do."
According to Mackenzie, the squad that will take part in the upcoming season is a good demographic.
"It is a good mixture. We have some wise heads and some good youth coming through the junior ranks," Mackenzie said.
Younger players such as Tyler Pidgeon and Oscar Gawith are among those players that Mackenzie sees will improve the overall squad.
In terms of experienced players, Burras captain Jae McGrath impacted the scoreboard in 2022.
He kicked 45 goals from his 16 games and featured in the best on six occasions.
"He is one of our top players. You know what you are going to get out of him every week," Mackenzie said.
Alongside McGrath, Mitch Johns returned to the club after some time in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
The Burras have lured some local players back to the club, something Mackenzie said is already reaping the rewards.
"It is a win for us when we can get them at training and they can help teach our game plan," Mackenzie said.
Jye Walter has also joined the club from Noradjuha Quantong in the HDFNL.
Minyip Murtoa gets their premiership defence underway at home against the Horsham Demons on April 15.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
