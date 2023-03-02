The Wimmera Mail-Times

All the events happening in the Wimmera and Grampians this autumn

Updated March 2 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get out for some great local produce this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock

Haven

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.