Haven
Market
The Haven Market returns this Saturday from 9am. Feature food, flowers, craft and handmade goods.
Field Days
Put in diary
After a hiatus due to COVID the Wimmera Machinery Field Days return, with accommodation across the region already booked out. Get along to see the latest in agriculture machinery, local produce and snag a snag. March 7, 8, 9, Wimmera Events Centre at Longerenong. More information on the event's website
Natimuk Show
Plan ahead
The 131st anniversary of the show has the theme of "Through the Eyes of a Mask" - and there will be something for everybody in the line-up. There will be shearing and woolhandling competitions and horse events, including interschool classes. March 24, Natimuk Showgrounds. More information at vicagshows.com.au/natimuk-show
Chocolate Starfish
Book now
The big singing group and its frontman Adam Thompson bring their renowned Bat Out Of Hell full-album tour to Horsham. They'll have you belting out the classics from the iconic Meatloaf album during the gig. March 10, Horsham Town Hall. Bookings available now through the venue.
Trotting Club
Fundraiser
A great social event - raising funds for ovarian cancer awareness, support and research. Tickets $45 include High Tea by head chef Manuka, WomenCan Team Teal ribbon, Complimentary first drink, Racebook and Sweep entry. Guest Speaker Karen Livingstone AM, co-founder of Ovarian Cancer Australia. Giveaways & Entertainment.
Joe Camilleri
Gig
Join Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows for a very special night as they celebrate The Black Sorrows' Live from The Shangri-La, an incredible live recording that captures that spark that defines The Black Sorrows. Horsham Town Hall April 1. Book at the venues.
Diesel
Gig
Aussie rock legend Mark Lizotte, aka 'Diesel' will bring his signature croon and guitar skills to Ararat with two intimate sets of solo blues material. The 'Greatest Hits Alone with Blues Tour' will arrive at Ararat Town Hall on Friday, 10 March. More information on venues' websites.
Pitch Music & Arts
Festival
The sixth edition of the annual Pitch Music & Arts Festival will take place in Moyston from March 10-14. Music lovers, party-goers and ravers alike will flock to the foothills of the Grampians to see the very best in local and international electronic music acts, including Four Tet, Helena Hauff, Nightmares on Wax and many more. Tickets Humanitix.
Steve-O
The Bucket List Tour
Every idea on Steve-O's Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart. On Sunday, April 26 at the Horsham Town Hall from 7-8.30pm. Tickets from https://hthpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/95933.
