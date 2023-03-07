The Wimmera Mail-Times

Rebecca McIntyre awarded life membership of the HABA

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
March 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Bec McIntyre was inducted as a Life Member of the Horsham Hornets at their presentation night on February 24. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

Rebecca McIntyre has been around basketball her whole life, and last month she was given the highest honour in Horsham Basketball.

