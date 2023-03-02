The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have announced their squads for the 2023 season and on it, are five Wimmera locals.
Minyip-Murtoa's Tyler Pidgeon and Oscar Gawith, Ararat's Hugh Toner, Rupuanyup's Connor Weidemann and Horsham Saints' Joel Freijah were selected to join the Rebels 43 player under-18's squad.
Additionally, Ararat's Patrick Toner will represent the Wimmera region when he joins 26 other Western Victorians in the under-16's team.
GWV Rebels head boy's coach, David Loader, spoke of the challenge for the under-18's season ahead.
"The squad has a terrific balance of top aged (turning 18 in 2023) and bottom aged (turning 17 in 2023) players and a great blend of tall and small players," said Loader.
"We look forward to watching the squad develop and grow as young athletes and young men as the season progresses.
"Our playing list will face many obstacles across the season, but I believe we have a squad that will relish the challenges and represent our region admirably."
While the focus for the under-16's team is development.
"The squad has been selected on players that have the potential to play football at a higher level than they are currently at," said Loader.
"The young men selected will have an extensive few weeks of learning, culminating in two games against other Coates league teams."
Players who have not been selected in the Rebels team list may still have a chance at playing for the team, as footballers putting in strong performances in local football may have the opportunity to be included throughout the season.
The squads first game is against Bendigo on Saturday, March 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.