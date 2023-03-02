The Wimmera Mail-Times

Warracknabeal cropping land sold for $2.27 million

Updated March 3 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 10:00am
A 320 acre property south east of Warracknabeal has sold at public auction to local buyers.

