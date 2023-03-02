Warracknabeal cropping land sold for $2.27 million

A 320 acre property south east of Warracknabeal has sold at public auction to local buyers.
The property located on Mellis Road north of Sheep Hills has been in the Vendors family since the early 1900's
The property owned by Mr Geoff Schultz was offered for sale to facilitate the relocation of himself and his wife Bev later in the year.
The auction was held in the Warracknabeal Communiuty Centre at Anzac Park on February 24 at 2pm and was well attended by a gathering of some 70 people.
Bidding commenced at $4,500.00 per acre and rose in $50.00 and $25.00 increments through spirited bidding until the final bid at $7,100.00 per acre, at which price the property was knocked down to the successful bidder account local buyers Somhill Land Holdings Pty Ltd of Warracknabeal.
The sale is due for settlement on March 24th.
Mr and Ms Schultz will remain living in the residence on the property until September next before moving to Adelaide where they are looking to purchase a home.
The auctioneer Bill Ower, principal of Bill Ower Real Estate said he believed the price paid was an excellent result for the Vendor and reflected the strong enquiry for good Wimmera farming land following a season where possibly 80 per cent of Wimmera and Southern Mallee graingrowers had an excellent season.
Whereas some commentators were suggesting that farming land values may ease following recent Reserve Bank interest rate rises, Mr Ower stated he could not see any evidence of this in those districts where little land had changed hands in recent months.
In some areas where there has been a high number of sales over the last year there is certainly evidence that there are less active buyers in these areas.
Mr Ower also said that with a considerable amount of land being leased rather than sold by farmers retiring from active farming this was putting upward pressure on land prices across a wide area.
