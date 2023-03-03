Wings: superpowers with training wheels

It's been two weeks since 'Bun Bun the middle one' moved out, and I think we've found our new groove.
It turns out I don't have less laundry, because Bun Bun did her own, and now the true extent of wardrobe requirements for my 'Baby Girl' have come clearly into view.
With a different activity on every day, I guess it's fair to require a different outfit, especially if you are a dancer doing lots of floor work.
It's been a revelation in the bathroom and rubbish department too, as the level of debris remains high, so I'm feeling guilty that Bun Bun bore half the blame when my Baby Girl might be the bad guy.
There's only been one serious parent verses teenager verses parent spat since we became a family of three, and as my remaining teenager is a person quick to apologise, there's been a reduction in the amount of stresses-out emotional eating.
Being in my good books means that when my Baby Girl says, "Pizza and a movie...please?".
We go for it, so the amount of celebratory emotional eating has increased.
Bun Bun spent her first year as a 'P' plater generously driving her sixteen-year-old sister everywhere and now I'm back on the job, so life's a bit of a blur.
I'm still getting late night texts from my nineteen-year-old as she adjusts, finds her feet on public transport and finds her way around her university campus in the big smoke.
She's had her moments, as you're meant to when you're learning how to do life.
I won't forget the poignant illustration when we got home from dropping her at her new digs, to find a baby kookaburra stranded on my teen's bedroom balcony.
Owning wings able to fly to the balcony, the youngster had become confounded by the glass barrier which kept preventing it's exit attempts.
It had exhausted itself with endeavours to lift off.
Having wings is like having a superpower but when you're learning how to use them, there are bound to be challenges.
Helping that baby bird launch off the balcony was a gorgeous metaphor for my darling daughter as she utilises all of her prior experiences, spreads her wings, and flies into a life of opportunity and learning.
