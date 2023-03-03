Farm land is for sale with views over Victoria's largest freshwater lake out in the back blocks of the Wimmera.
Lake Hindmarsh has had a drink recently but it can go many years without flows from the Wimmera River and is just as famous for its very wide sandy beaches as its water.
Westech Real Estate is selling a number of blocks on the lake for the O'Halloran family just north of Jeparit.
First up is Pitt's on almost 300 hectares (739 acres) which hosts a sand mine, although that's not currently in use.
Pitt's has a three-bedroom home with orchard.
It has a large machinery/hay shed, barn and old shearing shed along with other sundry smaller buildings. GWM water connected and seasonal dams.
Lot two is Maddern's on 269ha (664 acres) which boasts productive sandy soils with large red gum trees.
The farm land rises up to a border of sand dunes which overlook Lake Hindmarsh.
GWM water is connected.
Lot three is called the Golf Paddock on 22ha (55 acres), so called as it is adjacent to the sand scape Jeparit Golf Course and it also borders the Wimmera River.
Agents say this block is within walking distance to Jeparit.
It has GWM water connected although power is not connected but is located nearby.
Within 5km of Jeparit is Lot four - the River Paddock on 26ha (63 acres).
It has views of the iconic timber railway bridge which was closed in 1986 and borders the Wimmera River and the old ski club.
Agents said lots three and four near Jeparit are ideal a lifestyle blocks or to add to existing holdings.
The farm blocks have a diverse mix of soil types suitable for most broadacre farming.
Soils consist of red to sandy loam and strong grey sand to sandy rises.
Expressions of interest close on Friday, March 17.
For more information contact Joanne Perkins on 0427 041327 or Stuart Kyle on 0417 332805.
