Central Wimmera tennis finals started on March 4.
Central Park hosted Horsham Lawn, in the other fixture, Kalkee hosted St. Michael's.
After last weeks washout, Bullants played Homers at City Oval. Rup/Minyop hosted West Wimmera Warriors in the final round of the Horsham cricket season.
At the Horsham Golf Club, the men's Russell Memorial event was played.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
