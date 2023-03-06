With round 15 of the Horsham Cricket Association reduced to one-day matches, the West Wimmera Warriors have won the A-Grade minor premiership.
After day one (February 25) washed out, the Warriors finished level on points with the Noradjuha-Toolondo Bullants but had a higher percentage.
West Wimmera won the toss and batted at Minyip Recreation Reserve against Rup/Minyip.
The Warriors set an imposing score of 6/259 of their 45 overs.
Nathan Alexander top-scored for the Warriors with a rapid-fire 95 not out off 79 deliveries.
His innings included seven boundaries and five sixes.
Jamie Byrne was the pick of the bowlers with 1/29 off eight overs. Lachlan Weidemann bowled well without a reward, with 0/36 of nine overs.
In reply, Rup/Minyip were bowled out for 132 in 34.2 overs.
Connor Weidemann opened the batting and top-scored with 52 off 82 deliveries.
Liam Preston stood out with the ball in hand for the Warriors.
He took 4/17 from six overs.
Read also: March 4 sporting photos
At City Oval, Homers won the toss and batted against Noradjuha-Toolondo.
Only two batters reached double figures, as Homers were bowled out for 80 in 39.2 overs.
Captain Adam Atwood top-scored with 22 off 54 balls, and Monty Wynne contributed with 17 off 39 deliveries.
Ben Anson did the majority of the damage with the ball.
Anson took 4/8 off 5.2 overs, Mitchell Combe and Anthony Cutter took two wickets each in an economical display.
Bullants reached the target of 81 for the loss of two wickets in 17.2 overs.
After his player-of-the-match performance in the Cornell/Schwedes One-Day Final, Justtin Combe opened the batting and scored 20 runs off 36 deliveries.
Garrett Liston provided a cameo for the Bullants with 31 not out off 25 deliveries.
Logan Miller took both Bullants wickets, and fellow opener Joey Nagorcka was economical with the ball in hand.
Jung had the bye in round 15.
Semi finals will be played across the weekend of March 11 and 12.
The West Wimmera Warriors play Homers at City Oval.
Noradjuha-Toolondo host Rup/Minyup at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
