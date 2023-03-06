The Wimmera Mail-Times

Round 15 of the Horsham Cricket Association season was played on March 4

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Homers opening batter Paddy Mills flicks a ball off his pads. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

With round 15 of the Horsham Cricket Association reduced to one-day matches, the West Wimmera Warriors have won the A-Grade minor premiership.

