Mount Zero Project set to transform the Grampians

March 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Mount Zero Project set to transform the Grampians

The Grampians region is one step closer to soon welcoming a new luxury resort, thanks to an $8.46 million investment from the Victorian Government's Regional Tourism Investment Fund.

