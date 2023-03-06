Mount Zero Project set to transform the Grampians

The Grampians region is one step closer to soon welcoming a new luxury resort, thanks to an $8.46 million investment from the Victorian Government's Regional Tourism Investment Fund.
Stage one of the $26.2 million Mount Zero Resort project will feature 40 luxury accommodation villas, a restaurant and a café.
The site will be a perfect base for visitors to walk the Grampians Peaks Trail or unwind in one of Victoria's beautiful and unique landscapes.
It will also deliver a spa and wellness facility, plunge pools and a function centre, along with an extensive level of landscaped native vegetation across the precinct.
Planning approvals for the project involved thorough consultations with a number of relevant agencies and independent consultants, alongside the Victorian Government facilitating support.
The Mount Zero Resort strongly aligns with increasing access to nature-based tourism, which is a key pillar in the Victorian Government's Visitor Economy Recovery and Reform Plan.
Situated at the northern edge of the Grampians National Park, the Mount Zero Resort is expected to deliver $43.6 million in economic benefits in the construction phase alone.
It also aims to provide 17,520 additional overnight stays in the Grampians, which will attract larger groups of visitors to enjoy all that this magnificent region has to offer.
Construction of the first stage of the project will commence in mid-2023 and is expected to be open to the public in 2024, generating up to 29 construction jobs and 55 ongoing jobs once complete.
Tourism is a significant industry in the Grampians region, receiving 1.9 million visitors and spending $524 million in 2022.
The Regional Tourism Investment Fund is helping entice more visitors to Victoria's regions, driving private investment and accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector.
