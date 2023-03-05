A Wimmera man will front court later this month following a series of alleged crimes throughout the region.
Detectives from our Crime Investigation Units investigated a number of thefts and other offences that have been reported by community members in the Longerenong, Jung, Kalkee and Murtoa areas.
In the past week, detectives have executed three search warrants and recovered a large amount of property that is alleged to have been stolen from farming properties.
On Wednesday, March 1, a 41-year-old Rupanyup man was arrested and charged with numerous offences relating to these incidents.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Horsham Magistrates' Court on March 27, 2023.
Investigations are still ongoing to determine the involvement of others in these offences.
You can report what you know to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Meanwhile, police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Halls Gap on Thursday, March 2, where a child has since died.
It is understood a vehicle crashed into a tree on Grampians Road just before 9am.
The two-year-old passenger was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she sadly died on 3 March.
The 22-year-old female driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.