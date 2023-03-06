The 46th annual fishing competition is set to be held on the banks of the Wimmera River on Sunday, March 12, with crowds of local and national anglers expected to exceed 1100.
Fishing Competition Committee secretary, Steve Thomas, is encouraging anglers to "bring your kids along" to the family event.
"It's a social event, it's a bit of an eye opener when you walk along the river and see how many people are involved," said Mr Thomas.
Prizes are available to the anglers who reel in the biggest fish, going to first place, will be a Cforce 450, quad bike.
New to the competition this year are three alcohol free zones set up along the river in addition to some camping-free zones, with information of where each zone starts and ends available through a map on the Horsham Fishing Competition Website.
Horsham Police Acting Inspector, Matt Haughton said, extra patrols will be in the area of the competition for the weekend.
"The vast majority of people who come to these events, come here to do the right thing and have a good time," said Act Insp Haughton.
"As with any big event, sometimes there are groups that do choose to behave in an anti-social manner and we're here to address that."
If anti-social behaviour is seen, the public are encouraged to report it to the police community line, contact the Horsham Police Station, or for emergencies call 000.
CFA commander for district 17, Lindsay Barry, said units from the CFA will also be on patrol during the event and will be available for any advice or information relating to fires in the area.
"When you have large numbers of people gathering for a fantastic event here ... it's important that people are compliant with having lawful fires and reporting any fires that do occur," said Mr Barry.
More information on what people can do in there camps is available on the CFA's 'Can I, Can't I' brochure on their website.
Registration for the Horsham Fishing Competition can be made through their website.
