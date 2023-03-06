The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Fishing Competition to lure anglers from across the country

By John Hall
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:00pm
tourism and events officer, Gloria McRae, Community Safety Co-ordinator, Jason Brady, Committee President, Bruce McInnes, Mayor, Robyn Gulline, Acting Inspector Matt Haughton, CFA Commander, Lindsay Barry and Committee Secretary, Steve Thomas stand on Horsham's riverfront jetty on the bank of the Wimmera River. Picture by John Hall

The 46th annual fishing competition is set to be held on the banks of the Wimmera River on Sunday, March 12, with crowds of local and national anglers expected to exceed 1100.

