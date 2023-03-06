Well, after an extended wet season, it appears we have headed the other way.
Whilst not being an overly hot summer, rainfall has been pretty scarce of late.
Locals and visitors have been enjoying Lake Hindmarsh in recent months for all it has to offer.
The water levels are receding quite rapidly at present, and we are hoping it can hang on for the remainder of the warmer months and "re-stock" during winter.
At its present level, I feel the people of Rainbow can hold hope for Lake Albacutya to see its first taste of water for many years.
We have some great events coming up in our shire. Dimboola are opening their new tower square with a twilight market on the March 11.
Rainbow will also be hosting an off-road race on the same day.
The Jeparit Easter fishing competition and the Dimboola Steampunk Festival are also two great events to lock in.
I was honoured to present our 12 youth councillors with their certificates recently and am confident these young people will contribute strongly in helping with future town planning, creating events within our shire and focusing on mental health issues that face our youth today.
In early April, we have our planning meetings in all four towns and about four weeks later, community consultations as well.
I urge residents to attend these meetings and have an input into what is needed in your town or the shire as a whole.
If you think small, you will end up with something small. If you think big and it doesn't quite come off, you still have something pretty big.
