Last week's unusually candid admission by two of the big four banks they do not consult with communities when deciding to close local branches should not come as a surprise.
Bank of Melbourne customers in Horsham are feeling like second-class citizens after their branch closed in February, only to be told they can't bank at Westpac in the morning.
Stawell's branches have been whittled down to just one.
If it wasn't for the Bendigo bank, many Wimmera towns would be forced to drive vast distances or give up cash all together.
Over the past two decades the first intimation millions of customers have had that their branch was about to close has been a letter in the mail or a note stuck to the front door saying they would need to make "alternative arrangements".
It is, by then, far too late for protests, calls to the local member or heartfelt appeals to banking HQ to have any effect.
It is a fait accompli.
And, worst of all, branch staff often only learn of the life changing decision to close the doors a few hours before their customers who are often neighbours and friends.
It would seem this is to ensure there are no leaks, which might result in potentially embarrassing rallies or demonstrations.
The problem is far more widespread than people think.
There has been a 30 per cent reduction in bank branch numbers across Australia from 5694 to 4014 since 2017.
Up to 900 of those closed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
Thursday's admissions by Westpac and the NAB that they neither consult communities nor affected staff about closures was not the result of an uncharacteristic attempt at transparency.
They came in response to tough questioning by members of the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee into bank closures in regional Australia.
The hearing, chaired by Senator Matt Canavan, was initially given the impression banks did liaise with customers and staff before lowering the boom.
"Closing a branch is not done lightly and is made with consideration of the number of customers visiting the branch, the availability of alternative banking options and our ability to attract talented bankers to serve our customers," NAB executive retail Krissie Jones said.
"Our local team works closely with customers up until closure ... all NAB colleagues are offered alternate roles with the bank."
These suggestions were strongly contested. Council and business representatives from one Victorian town said they had not been consulted about a closure despite claims by the bank they had been.
The bank's version differed from theirs.
Financial Sector Union representatives said staff in rural areas often had no hope of redeployment to another branch due to the distances involved.
They were told to work from home in call centre roles.
This rarely proved satisfactory with the result they often quit of their own accord.
The committee was also told banking staff were made to transition customers to online banking services regardless of whether the customer wanted that or not.
The FSU's Wendy Street said if staff failed to meet their "transition targets" they would be performance managed out the door.
If they did the reduced number of over-the-counter transactions was used to justify cutting opening hours, reducing staff and, finally, closing the branch.
Senator Canavan likened this to people being told to cut their own throats.
He, and other committee members, were highly critical of the indifference of the big banks to the needs of some of their most vulnerable customers.
"You make billions of dollars of profits a year," he said.
"Why can't you travel to a local country town and talk to them about a closure?"
It is an excellent question - and one the banks have not yet been able to answer. It would appear profits trump conscience.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
