Banks could better consult before closing in regional communities, a Senate hearing was told.

By Michelle Slater
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 11:47am
Westpac is reviewing how it improves consulting with local governments before closing branches in regional communities. Picture by Brodie Weeding.

Two banks admitted they do not consult with regional communities, nor give local councils the heads-up before deciding to close a branch, a Senate hearing was told.

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

