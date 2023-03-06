Two banks admitted they do not consult with regional communities, nor give local councils the heads-up before deciding to close a branch, a Senate hearing was told.
This is despite a 2022 regional banking taskforce recommendation that banks should improve consultation with regional communities when closing.
Westpac and National Australia Bank representatives fronted a hearing in the eastern Victorian town of Sale into regional banking closures on Thursday.
Westpac has closed 48 branches in the past two years, but has pressed pause on closing seven others.
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority figures reveal a 23 per cent decline in regional bank branches, between June 2017 and June 2021 - dropping from from 2500 to 1900.
Westpac chief customer engagement officer Ross Miller said there was room for the bank to improve how it communicated its plans with local councils before closing a branch.
It came as he told the committee that Westpac did not engage with local stakeholders and only let Wellington Shire Council know via email it was closing the Sale branch.
Mr Miller said the bank would "absolutely embrace" the taskforce recommendations, including better contact with councils.
"I think on hindsight, looking at that process, we'll be changing that from simply an email, but to an actual conversation with those local councils," he said.
"I think the reflection for us in our process is how we better do that we communicate in person rather than written correspondence."
Meanwhile, National Australia Bank retail executive Krissie Jones stated that NAB only notified councils on the same day letters were being sent out to customers letting them know their local branch was closing.
Nationals senator Matt Canavan described these consultation processes as "underwhelming".
He slammed Westpac after learning that executives had no plans to visit other towns with planned closures, and only met with Wellington Shire while in Sale for the hearing.
"Do we need to do we need to have a Senate inquiry in every one of these towns so you can do that?" Senator Canavan asked.
"You make billions of dollars of profits a year. Why can't you travel to a local country town and talk to them about a closure?"
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
