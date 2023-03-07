The Wimmera Mail-Times

Gates to open for the Edenhope Cup this Labor Day weekend

JH
By John Hall
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey, Jack Hill rode Farooq to victory in the 2021 Edenhope Cup. File picture.

A relaxed country race day feel is the aim for the Edenhope Cup this Labor Day weekend, according to Edenhope Racing Club manager Tammy Pretlove.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.