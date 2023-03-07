A relaxed country race day feel is the aim for the Edenhope Cup this Labor Day weekend, according to Edenhope Racing Club manager Tammy Pretlove.
"We welcome people to dress up, we welcome people to come in their shorts and thongs as well," Pretlove said. "Just a relaxed day out for the community is what we aim for as our theme."
The Cup is set to return this Saturday, March 11, after a cancellation in 2022 when a culvert in the track had shifted, however, Pretlove holds no fears of a repeat.
"Culverts were replaced within three weeks after the race meeting and we've passed all our inspections," she said. "The track is looking on track to be in good order for race day."
The 2021 cup winning horse, Farooq, and the cup winner the year before, Naseeb, were both trained by Sue Murphy with jockey, Jack Hill riding them to the win.
Beyond the racing, the event is set to have plenty of activities for the children, including face painting, table tennis and ring toss.
The event will also have live music, with Naracoorte's Paul Oster and Brett Armfield to return to the Edenhope Cup stage and will be playing until an hour after the final race.
"They always seem to draw a good crowd and get a good response," Pretlove said.
Tickets and umbrella packages are still available for the event through Edenhope Racing Club's website.
