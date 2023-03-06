The development of Tower Park, formerly the Open Community Arts and Reflections Space, is set to officially open.
The official grand opening will be held on Saturday, March 11 from 5 to 6 pm, and will be MC'd by past publican Garry Price.
It will commence with welcome to country and smoking ceremony by Uncle Ron Marks to acknowledge the traditional owners and their connections to Dimboola.
Other speakers will include Tracey Rigney who produced the Dimboola Hotel documentary, Graeme Schneider who has owned the land since 2015, Stoph Pilmore one of the key locals who, with his wife Meran, were instrumental in the success of the "Pick my Project" funding, that began the process of transforming the ruins into something usable, and a DAI Spokesperson who will introduce the Tower Park Project Sub-Committee members and talk about the future.
On the night invited guests are asked to assemble near the mosaic bathtub between 4.45 to 5 pm - where they will receive a complementary refreshment voucher.
A Street Market will run from 4-9 pm along Lochiel Street, which will be closed from 2 to 10 pm.
The "Dimboola Hotel" documentary, produced by Tracey Rigney, and the film "Dimboola" will both be screened after sunset, around 8.15 pm on the big screen located between Bruce Miller Plumbing and Tower Park.
Other event features include: a raffle will be conducted on the night with numerous prizes donated by the DAI Tower Park Project Sub-Committee and local artists.
The park will provide the Dimboola community with a space which can be used to gather and hold outdoor arts events.
The new park aims to heal the community loss of the Dimboola Hotel to fire in 2003.
This iconic and central building, remained a demolition site for many years and was stressful to locals.
In discussions between ex-pat Graeme Schneider and some local community members it was decided that something could be done to restore the site to a community space for all to enjoy.
Dimboola Art Inc, a Committee of just 10 volunteers, was formed 5 years ago to plan and implement the construction of Tower Park.
The DAI aims to bring the arts and events to the community at Tower Park, complimenting the Shire's plan to invigorate the town's economy, social and cultural activities for the purpose of future prosperity and well-being of the residents.
The DAI have proceeded through the stage by stage construction of this project very cautiously as the initial Pick My Project grant of $200,000 was never going to be enough to complete the community park and arts venue.
Fundraising activities and an appeal have gone hand in hand with the actual construction in order to raise the extra funds to progress.
Community support has been amazing: in partnership with the local Bendigo Community Bank Dimboola a fundraiser was launched and more than $60,000 was donated by local businesses and individuals.
Another fundraiser raised almost $20,000 through the sale of around 630 engraved pavers.
These feature in the diagonal pathway across the block.
A significant saving of tens of thousands has been achieved through the invaluable and amazing efforts of our voluntary Project Manager Al Griffiths, a local civil engineer.
Many local trades people have also been very generous with their time and charges.
At the end of 2022 the project was more than 90 per cent completed with the centrepiece tower, three pergolas, paving under all pergolas, a diagonal cross block pathway featuring named pavers (Round 1), garden beds created, plants put in them, lawns laid and wonderful artworks by various talented artists including a mosaic bath and paintings along with other natural sculptural features and fencing.
The works by all the artists involved has been wonderful and we truly appreciate their efforts in making the park a unique and inspiring space.
