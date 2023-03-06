Other speakers will include Tracey Rigney who produced the Dimboola Hotel documentary, Graeme Schneider who has owned the land since 2015, Stoph Pilmore one of the key locals who, with his wife Meran, were instrumental in the success of the "Pick my Project" funding, that began the process of transforming the ruins into something usable, and a DAI Spokesperson who will introduce the Tower Park Project Sub-Committee members and talk about the future.