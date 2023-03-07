It is coming into a busy time of the year at Horsham Golf Club.
On Sunday, March 4, the club hosted the men's Russell Memorial four ball, best ball event.
The pairing of Gary Jelly and David Baker were victorious in the event.
On March 20, the golf club will host their 'Pink Day' with all funds raised going towards the Wimmera Cancer Centre.
The event open to all female golfers, is a nine-hole Stableford competition with a 9am arrival for a 9.30am start.
The $30 entry fee includes lunch after the round.
Non-golfers are encouraged to join for lunch with a raffle to be held.
Major prizes for the raffle include a Serta Avant Garde Queen Size Mattress, valued at $11,000, Donated by Forty Winks Horsham, and an Argyle Pink Diamond Necklace valued at $500, donated by Mackays Family Jewellers.
A variety of other prizes will be on offer.
Eyes will then turn towards Horsham Golf Club's 114th Annual Tournament.
Held between Wednesday, April 26 and Sunday, April 30, the tournament is open to all competitors.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
