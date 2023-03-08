There are only two ties left in the Central Wimmera tennis season.
Central Park booked themselves a place in the pennant grand final, whilst Kalkee defeated St. Michael's.
In the major semi final, Central Park defeated Horsham Lawn eight rubbers to four (80-76).
It was a tight start to the contest, with three games being the largest margin of victory.
Central Park gained control through the middle portion of the tie.
The home side won three consecutive rubbers to take a six to two lead with four rubbers remaining.
Lawn won the last two doubles rubbers before Central Park was victorious in the remaining singles rubbers.
Central Park gets a week off in preparation for the grand final, and Horsham Lawn will host Kalkee.
With their season's on the line, Kalkee defeated St. Michael's nine rubbers to three (79-54).
After the opening two rubbers were shared, Kalkee gained control of the tie.
The home team won the next five rubbers to be in a commanding position.
St. Michael's won two rubbers of their own before Kalkee finished strongly with the last three.
The preliminary final between Horsham Lawn and Kalkee will be played on March 18.
Natimuk has eased through to the A Special grand final.
A 13 rubbers to 1 (109-46) win over Horsham Lawn gives them a week off.
After Horsham Lawn won the first rubber, Natimuk won the remaining 13 for a comprehensive victory.
Read also: Casey pleased with Pat Cash Cup placing
Kalkee defeated Telangatuk East nine rubbers to five (92-73) in the minor semi final.
The home team was victorious in five of the first six rubbers to put themselves in a commanding position.
Telangatuk East managed two consecutive wins in women's singles before Kalkee won three of the last five rubbers.
Horsham Lawn will face Kalkee in the preliminary final.
Both Haven and Central Park were victorious in their semi final ties.
Minor premiers Haven defeated Horsham Lawn Bardell seven rubbers to five (86-77).
The home side won four of the first five rubbers.
Horsham Lawn Bardell managed to win two consecutive doubles rubbers but could not come back from the early deficit.
Central Park defeated Horsham Lawn O'Connor in the minor semi final seven rubbers to five (71-67).
The opening four rubbers were shared before both teams had momentum.
Two consecutive rubbers were won by each side, as the tie remained in the balance.
Central Park won three of the last four rubbers and a place in the preliminary final.
Horsham Lawn Bardell will host the preliminary final on March 18.
St Michael's has booked their place in the B Special grand final.
They defeated minor premier Central Park 10 rubbers to 2 (92-48).
The visitors won the first eight rubbers before Central Park broke through.
St Michael's won the following two rubbers and Central Park was victorious in the last.
In the minor semi final, Natimuk ended Laharum's season with a nine-rubbers-to-three (88-57) win.
Natimuk won the opening four rubbers before Laharum had some momentum.
The visitors won two consecutive rubbers. Before a late surge from Natimuk, who won five of the last six.
Central Park will host Natimuk in the preliminary final.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.