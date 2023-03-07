The Wimmera Mail-Times
Portland's Daniel Storer wins sprints at Blue Ribbon Raceway

By Dean Thompson
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:31am, first published March 7 2023 - 7:00pm
Domain Ramsay, Daniel Storer and Jordy Rae. Picture by Tanya Eastwood

Motorsport fans headed back out to Kalkee and the Blue Ribbon Raceway on Saturday, March 4, for the latest high octane event headlined by the Pro-Sprints, Unlimited Sedans and Junior 1200 Sedans and were treated to a terrific night of racing.

