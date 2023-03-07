Team Fullerton travelled to the big smoke on Thursday night with their smart young pup Elite Blazer a graduate of the family's breeding program.
Elite Blazer ran in the 485 metre heats at Horsham on Tuesday, February 21 and ran second in his heat to qualify for the 1-4 win Horsham to Sandown final on Thursday, March 2, a winners cheque of $7300.
Sent to the boxes as a $32 outsider Elite Blazer jumped straight to the lead and led all the way to take the winners cheque home.
Congratulations to the team so well deserved with the travel and work you put in to the dogs.
Friday was the running of the heats of the Horsham Cup, four heats were run and won with first and second placings advancing to the Horsham Cup final this Friday night, with a very strong final of high class dogs and represents one of the most even Horsham Cup Finals in recent memory.
Friday night will represent a massive night for the club with a massive program of entertainment for families and the public in general.
Aaron Murray will be performing live music, AFL Legend Robert DiPierdomenico will be on-course right throughout the night, petting zoo, jumping castles, slushy machines for the kids (all free).
Plus there's the chance for all entrants to win up to $12,000 if they are drawn out in any of the twelve races and the number four dog wins that race.
Entry is Free and we would love to see a great turnout.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) struck twice with Xylus Bale on February 27 and March 3 with victories over the 410m trip in very smart times of 23:27sec and 23:15sec.
Neil's Phoenix was victorious for Victor Millington (Great Western) and owners Nathan and Kerry Jenner, winning by the barest of margins in 23:63sec over the 410m.
