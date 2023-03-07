The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Team Fullerton win the Horsham to Sandown Final, Horsham Cup ahead

By Peter Carter
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team Fullerton are all smiles after winning Sandown final. Picture by Peter Carter

Team Fullerton travelled to the big smoke on Thursday night with their smart young pup Elite Blazer a graduate of the family's breeding program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.