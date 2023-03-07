Twenty women influencing Australian agriculture

Australian agriculture has a contingent of female leaders and influencers that would be the equal of any in the world.
From national farming leaders to one of the nation's biggest landholders, and climate-change advocates to those taking on the prevalence of alcohol in rural Australia and the issues that brings.
To celebrate International Women's Day we have compiled a list of 20 prominent and influential women in Australian agriculture.
It is by no means definitive, with many outstanding candidates who could have been included. Note, the list is in alphabetical order.
Australian Pork Limited Chief Executive Officer
Margo Andre represents an agriculture sector that may not get day-to-day media coverage, even in rural media, but has an oversize share of the family meal plate.
Ms Andre has been head of Pork Australia, the pig industry's peak marketing and research body, since 2019.
In that time she has sought to make the sector, which is a frequent target of animal welfare groups, more transparent through launching a virtual journey through the entire pork supply chain.
She has also had to tackle a Japanese encephalitis outbreak that posed a threat to piggeries, as well as the constant environmental regulations that hover over the pork industry.
Ms Andre is no stranger to the wider agriculture industry, having been Cattle Council Chief Executive prior to her move to Australian Pork Limited.
Birchip Cropping Group Chief Executive Officer
Fiona Best plays a pivotal role in Australian agriculture, as head of one of the nation's leading non-government research and extension organisations.
Based in Victoria's Wimmera region, the Birchip Cropping Group, in its own words, "improves the prosperity of Australian broadacre farmers through applied science-based research and extension". A lofty nation, but BCG has the runs on the board, for instance managing more than 110 cropping trials across 36 sites.
Appointed in 2019, Best last year steered the group through its 30th year, and has ensured it continues to play an oversized role in agriculture.
Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal Chief Executive Officer
Natalie Egleton is leader of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, Australia's premier foundation for getting grants to the rural communities that need it.
It is the go-to for businesses and individuals looking to donate in times of need, and it is the voice governments always listen to on issues of rural support and renewal.
GrainGrowers Chief Executive Officer
Shona Gowel was last month appointed GrainGrowers Chief Executive Officer, putting her in a pivotal role in grain-grower representation.
GrainGrowers is one of two peak national bodies for grain growers, the other being Grain Producers Australia. GrainGrowers acts as the public voice for the sector, and also in behind-the scenes negotiations with governments over issues such as port access, trade issues and input costs. It also has joint oversight - along with GPA - of the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
Ms Gowel is no stranger to the organisation - and the sector - having previously been GrainGrowers' chief operating officer and general manager of communications.
Liberal Party Deputy Leader
As the most senior woman in the Federal Opposition, Sussan Ley's farming background gives her a unique perspective to see how government policy affects farmers.
In her parliamentary biography, Ley lists her occupations as shearers' cook from 1986 to 1988 and wool and beef farmer from 1988 to 2001.
Couple those with a stint as Minister for the Environment in the Morrison Government, and representing a large rural electorate in southern NSW, Ley should be an advocate for agriculture as the Opposition attempts to push the Albanese Government.
However, she has attracted farmer ire in the past, putting forward a Private Member's Bill to ban live sheep exports in 2018, which was subsequently withdrawn.
Australian Lot Feeders' Association President
As president of the Australian Lot Feeders' Association, Barb Madden represents a sector that puts more than a million cattle on feed each quarter.
In fact, the sector in December 2022 recorded the 20th consecutive quarter of one-million cattle-plus on feed, with capacity of the sector now at 1.532 million head.
Ms Madden, from Queensland's family-owned Smithfield Cattle Company, was elected to the role in 2021, coming at a crucial time as governments increasingly look at the beef industry, and feed sector, in the climate-change debate, as was the case with NSW EPA's new regulations.
Special Representative for Australian Agriculture
Su McCluskey has a unique position of influence, as the Special Representative for Australian Agriculture.
According to the Federal Government, this newly-created role aims to help protect global rules and norms for Australian agriculture and engage in key international agriculture and food standards organisations.
Ms McCluskey is also a beef farmer at Yass, NSW, and former CEO of the Regional Australia Institute.
MDH Pty Ltd Chief Financial Officer
Julie McDonald is at the forefront of MDH Pty Ltd, one of Australia's largest beef operations with 140,000 cattle spread across 13 properties in the Gulf and Cape York regions of Queensland.
She has been instrumental in carrying on the shared vision of her late husband, Zanda McDonald, of pain relief for animals and cutting emissions from the MDH herd.
In 2021 Ms McDonald was elected as the cattle producer representative to the Meat and Livestock Australia board selection committee and is also a director of the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame.
AgriFutures Australia Chairperson
Cathy McGowan is probably best known as the former Independent MP for the federal Victorian seat of Indi, who has blazed a trail for the current crop of independent MPs in Canberra.
But it was her appointment as Chairperson of the AgriFutures Australia board in January that has cemented her position in Australian agriculture.
In that role she oversees research in industries such as chickenmeat, industrial hemp, export hay, rice and honey bees.
Ms McGowan is no stranger to agriculture, being a sixth-generation farmer from North East Victoria and a past president of Australian Women in Agriculture.
Rural Advocate
West Australian rural advocate Sue Middleton has a voice that extends well beyond her state's border.
The grain and citrus grower and agriculture consultant is highly respected for her views on the sector, evidenced by her membership of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal board and recent appointment to the Federal Government's Regional Telecommunications Review.
A former Rural Woman of the Year, Ms Middleton is a self-proclaimed entrepreneur, disruptor and climate change advocate - each of which she excels at.
Macquarie Asset Management Head of Agriculture & Natural Assets
Elizabeth O'Leary easily qualifies for this list on the back of her management of a fund that owns and controls 4.4 million hectares of agricultural land across Australia, with the capacity to run more than 220,000 cattle and 250,000 sheep, as well as being one of the national's biggest grains producers through companies Viridis Ag and Lawson Grains.
But it is Ms O'Leary's decision to buy Cubbie Station, Australia's biggest cotton property - and most controversial farm - that gives her considerable influence.
Cubbie can store 537 gigalitres of water at the head of the Murray-Darling Basin, making it a major player in the debate to return 3200 gigalitres of basin water to the environment.
When Macquarie bought its initial 49 per cent stake in Cubbie, Ms O'Leary moved to assuage some of the angst towards the property by moving to release 10 gigalitres to the environment in dry years.
Federal Environment and Water Minister
A Federal Labor Party Member for Sydney would seem about as far removed from agriculture that you could get.
But when that MP is also the Minister for the Environment and Water, then their influence on agriculture nationwide is enormous.
Tanya Plibersek is at the centre of many of the most contentious issues in agriculture, the most recent being approval for gas wells in western Queensland and the fate of the Murray-Darling Basin.
Her recent decision to buy back 49.2 gigalitres of water in the basin in NSW and Queensland has ignited fierce debate from farmers in four states.
It is an issue that has burned for many years, and will continue to put her into the centre of agriculture politics as the government seeks to regain 3200 gigalitres to return to the environment.
Hancock Agriculture Executive Chairman
Gina Rinehart may have made her fortune in mining, but she has also put her stamp on Australian agriculture.
That was clear when she stepped forward to buy the famous S Kidman and Co holdings in 2016, making her Australia's biggest landowner, controlling more than 10 million hectares.
Ms Rinehart has since been one of the most active purchasers of Australia farmland, but in the past few years has diluted her property holdings.
However, she still owns a commanding six million hectares, running about 240,000 cattle, with an eye on new purchases along the east coast.
Ms Rinehart, who is not reluctant in making her views known, is a strong advocate for Australian agriculture.
Regional Australia Institute Chief Executive Officer
Liz Ritchie heads Australia's only independent think tank dedicated to improving regional economies and quality of life.
And in the wake of Covid-19 its role has grown even more important. The RAI's Regional Movers Index has become instrumental in tracking the surge in metro Australians moving to the country.
That means the RAI's intelligence is crucial in informing governments on where infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, road and rail needs to be built or improved.
Post-Covid, Ms Ritchie has increasingly become a national spokesperson on issues such as housing supply, labour shortages, and migrant workers.
National Farmers' Federation President
Fiona Simson is Australian agriculture's chief lobbyist, chief negotiator, chief ambassador and chief spokesperson.
That undoubtedly puts her at the head of any list of Australian agriculture's most influential.
Ms Simson's seven-year tenure in the top role has been marked by a calm response to crisis - drought, fires, floods, farm labour woes, China trade blockades, foot-and-mouth-disease scares, even gas mining on her home turf, NSW's Liverpool Plains - and her ability to deal with Governments from both sides of the aisle.
Most recently she travelled to the UK and Europe in an attempt to soothe fears over trade deals with those countries and regions.
AgForce President, ABC Board Member
Georgie Somerset is a powerhouse, playing a significant role in Australian agriculture.
As AgForce President, the beef producer represents thousands of Queensland farmers on issues such as environmental controls, water and gas mining encroachments.
But she also is a big voice on the national stage, holding many national board roles, most notably on the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal board and, perhaps more significantly, a board member of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
In this latter role she has a vital role as the lone voice representing all rural Australians in a national broadcaster that is a crucial service to its regional audience, but is rapidly changing.
National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo founder
Karin Stark not only lives climate change on her cotton and wheat farm at Narromine, NSW, she has decided to do something about it.
In 2019 she founded the National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo, with the fourth annual conference to be held in Dubbo in June.
She is a strong advocate for on-farm renewables to counter climate change and cut energy costs.
"Energy was the highest operating cost on our farm, so in 2018 we installed Australia's largest solar diesel irrigation pump, which has saved us 45% on diesel costs and stopped 500 tonnes of emissions from entering the atmosphere each year," she told Better Futures Australia.
Ms Stark is also a member of the NSW Farmers 'Energy Transition Working Group' and participated in the Sydney Powerhouse '100 Climate Conversations' project, showcasing people taking action on climate change.
Reserve Bank Board Member
Australian agriculture is lucky to have Alison Watkins in its corner. She is a former group Managing Director of Coca-Cola Amatil, Chief Executive Officer of GrainCorp and Berri Limited, and Managing Director of Regional Banking at ANZ. She also runs a beef and grain farm in western Victoria.
Ms Watkins has held many board positions, and is currently a Non-executive Director of Wesfarmers and a director of CSL Limited. She was also an advisory committee member for the National Farmers' Federation's Telling Our Story campaign, launched in 2019.
But it is her place on the Reserve Bank of Australia Board that gives her real influence from agriculture's point of view, bringing to the board a practical view of life beyond the cities and the effect of issues such as inflation on farmers.
Sober in the Country Founder
Shanna Whan is the voice of one of the biggest, albeit rarely talked about, issues in Australian agriculture - alcohol use and dependency.
The 2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero has in the past year amplified what, at times, had been a lone voice about the widespread use of alcohol in rural Australia and its effect on all aspects of life - including its effect on agriculture.
As Ms Whan posted on Twitter recently: "I believe that if we're discussing sustainability in Ag, while overlooking the key ingredient - namely sustainable people IN Ag - that we're missing massive opportunities."
Foreign Minister
South Australian Senator Penny Wong has long had influence in Australian agriculture, as a former Minister for Climate Change, Energy Efficiency and Water in the Rudd-Gillard Government.
But it is in her current role as Foreign Minister that gives her a pivotal role in the sector. The revival of trade with our biggest partner - China - rests squarely on her shoulders.
Ms Wong's visit to Beijing last year was pivotal to China beginning dialogue that will hopefully lead to sanctions against beef, grain, wine and seafood being eased or dropped. Following that breakthrough, Trade Minister Don Farrell is expected to visit his counterpart in Beijing within weeks.
