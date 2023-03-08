Don't believe it if people try to convince you the late Tom Blair had only one set of clothes.
His son Peter said that story is absolutely untrue because Tom had two sets of clothes: his farm clothes and his better farm clothes.
"Tom planned most things around the farming calendar so when he passed away suddenly right in the middle of harvest, he would have been sincerely apologetic to everyone who had to stop harvesting to come to his funeral," son Peter said.
"He had a passion for farming, and I suppose that was bred into me. We lived and worked together and probably the only thing we disagreed about was Collingwood and Geelong, during football season.
"Tom was a walking almanac for farming, you didn't need google if Tom was around."
It was this passion and his success on the land that saw him become involved in the Wimmera Machinery Field Days in the very early years of the event, where he kept up with the changes in farming, shared his knowledge and was generally known as Mr Field Days for the four decades he volunteered there.
He was passionate about farming, family and the Field Days.
"He loved the field days and he'd be pleased they are on again this year after being cancelled for three years due to the pandemic," his wife Heather said.
Tom Blair's family expected to have him around for at least a few more years.
Despite his 84 years, he had recovered from a serious infection. He was expecting to come home for Christmas and return to life as it had been, so his sudden death on December 17 2022, was very difficult to accept for his family and everyone who knew him.
"He just had a way about him, even when the doctor told Tom he should go to the A & E to be checked out for this infection originally, Tom made sure he voted first because it was election day and got something to eat before heading for the hospital. By the time he presented at the hospital he was very ill and the family was called in."
Farming was always in his blood.
He was born in Donald, and before settling in Hamilton when he was about 10 or 12 years old, the family spent a few years in Watchem and Warracknabeal, where they farmed on several properties in the area. Tom started work on the farm full-time the day after he left school. He was 14 years old.
At 22 years of age, he married 19-year-old Heather Millard.
They moved to their own property Bangerang Plains at Kalkee, which he farmed for 62 years. He was still driving around the paddocks checking his sheep shortly before his death over 60 years later.
"He loved sheep and even after our parents moved into Horsham to live, he still loved to come out and drive around the farm and check the sheep," Peter said.
Wimmera Machinery Field Days President Tim Rethus said, "Tom lived and breathed farming, he was one of the most successful farmers in the district, he joined the field days very early on and remained for 40 years; he was generous in his knowledge and always ready to help the younger farmers.."
"He was the longest serving and oldest WMFD member and only stepped down from his official capacity a few years before his death," Peter added.
"Even when he was considering retiring from the committee after four decades of service, he continued to be involved in the field days in some way.
"I don't think Tom ever missed the WFD, even when he had just been released from hospital after heart surgery a few years ago, one of the members drove him around the site so he could see everyone and be a part of the event."
"His name is on the WFD honour roll and not many get there," Mr Rethus said.
"We'll still be expecting him to pop in this year, I'm sure," the WMFD manager said.
When the committee decided to cancel the field days in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, Tom said, "no one wanted to do it, but it was the best decision at the time."
"He also knew what a blow it would be for the farmers who love the event to keep up to date with what's going on in the region and the latest technology on its way."
"One of the things I remember about Tom," Mr Rethus said.
"(Tom) was young at heart and always had time for the younger farmers.
"Farmers have one hundred things going on in their head that they either want answers to or want to share with someone else, and the field days is often the only time they can do this," he once said, according to Mr Rethus.
Tom's wife Heather also remembered that everything else in life had to be worked in around the farming almanac, even having their four children. Two were born in September, before harvest, and two just after harvest, so Peter was right in saying Tom would have been more than a little perplexed. he passed away right in the middle of harvest, and family and friends had to break into their busiest season because of him.
Heather was a working mum, returning to her love of mail delivery after the children were born. She retired from the job after 25 years but only then due to back surgery when she was 78.
She misses Tom and recalls holidays at the beach every January after the harvest, an occasional trip to Broome, long hours on the farm, driving the tractors and machinery and making sure Tom's bowling clothes and dinner were ready so that he wouldn't be late for bowls. He could often be outside farming almost every other night until at least 11 pm.
"He just loved it," she said.
Peter and siblings Kellie, Susan and Geoff kept one secret from Tom, much to his surprise, when they unveiled his restored 1968 HK Holden Kingswood, 53 years to the day he had taken delivery of it. No one realised how timely that event was then, just 12 months before he passed away. The Holden had been decommissioned many years before, but it was just so much a part of their family history that they decided it should be reinstated to its rightful place, back on the road.
"Tom could not believe we did this with out him knowing," Peter said.
"Mum and Tom got in the front and the four of us tried to squeeze in the back seat like we did all those years ago when we went on family holidays."
"Tom was sharp to the end, he never forgot anything. Some stories got longer as he aged and we'd have to reign him in but he was still sharp, remembering harvest and crops and what the weather was like," Peter recalls.
"He was extremely fair about things, he may have had some stimulating conversations with council from time to time but he could move on and not make it personal. However there were a few things we knew not to talk about - like the by-pass for example. He had strong views about that, but was fair."
Even when Peter began to take over more of the farm and changed direction going into seed production, Tom's knowledge was a great platform, but he was happy for Peter to make the decisions.
Tom is remembered for his passion for all things farming, family and field days, but he is also remembered by family and friends with a similar passion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.