The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Tom Blair remembered as the Wimmera Machinery Field Days celebrates return

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:02am, first published March 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Field Days, the late Tom Blair. Picture supplied

Don't believe it if people try to convince you the late Tom Blair had only one set of clothes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.