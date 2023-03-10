Are higher interest rates targeting the wrong people?

Why is it that when the Reserve Bank raises interest rates each month, all the banks pass on the complete hit?
However, when interest rates were dropping through the height of the COVID pandemic, only a portion of the drop was passed on to consumers in many cases.
The continuous rate rises is not the only detail that confuses some punters.
Maybe it's economic ignorance on my part, but I'm not the only one who has pondered this - and several other questions.
I hear the messaging from the powers-that-be justifying the Reserve Bank interest rate rise to curb spending. But that argument doesn't make sense to me.
It suggests that those with a mortgage are the prominent people causing the problem and should be penalised in the inflationary market.
In all fairness, when you have a mortgage, you are often already tightening your belt to achieve that ultimate goal of owning your own home.
Furthermore, 2021 census data shows only about 35 per cent of Australia's 9.8 million homes are mortgaged.
That suggests that 35 per cent of homeowners are bearing the brunt of the financial pressure necessary to slow down our economy for all.
It seems unfair.
Meanwhile, those not walloped by interest rate hikes could continue on their usual spending ways.
This would be a concerning reality for anyone with a mortgage as their rates continue to grow while their cash flow shrinks.
Ultimately their financial future is now at the mercy of the Reserve Bank and those people in society who have not had their spending ability heavily impacted by soaring interest rates.
Meanwhile, those banks are celebrating massive profits.
For example, Commonwealth Bank achieved a net cash profit after tax of $5.15 billion for the half year to December 31, 2022.
NAB cash earnings were $2.15 billion for the December 2022 quarter alone.
That is a slap in the face for anyone battling to meet ever-increasing mortgage payments while trying to feed their family.
This is a very simplified analogy, and the expectation is that reduced spending from one portion of the community would filter through to other areas.
However, I can't help feeling that those who can afford it the least are being squeezed the most.
Something is not right with this picture, but what is the solution?
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
