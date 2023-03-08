The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

The return of the Wimmera Machinery Field Day's has packed the Longerenong field.

JH
By John Hall
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The return of the Wimmera Machinery Field Days after an extended absence has gone down well according to committee president, Tim Rethus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.