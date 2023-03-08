The return of the Wimmera Machinery Field Days after an extended absence has gone down well according to committee president, Tim Rethus.
The three-day event began in Longerenong on Tuesday, March 7, with cool and breezy conditions allowing people to mingle right across the site.
"Exhibitors with something to share have been getting enough attention, so it's been good," Mr Rethus said.
The exhibitors this year have been praised for 'putting in the extra yard' with their equipment and exhibits
"They've been very eager to get out there and display again, and engage with customers," Mr Rethus said.
"Step one is to have the products there that people want to see, and I think they've done really well doing that.
"So it's just up to the public to come and see all the opportunities and new things to look at," Mr Rethus said.
Wednesday's kids day also saw George's Farm became a favoured spot.
While the Australian farming character, George the Farmer, made appearances, the miniature train ran all day and the animals in the petting zoo received plenty of attention.
"I think the animals will be happy that the kids will go home soon because they're getting a workout," Mr Rethus said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.