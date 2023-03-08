Rotary at work at the Wimmera Field Days

If you're wondering how the machinery at the Wimmera Field Days is always sparkling when you arrive, there is a small dedicated team of volunteers that come and go every day to keep it that way.
"Approximately 10 of the Rotary CLub of Horsham East members spend a few hours making some money for our projects and charities by washing machinery to make it look good for the machinery Field Days today. We have been doing this for about 20 years.
We will be back there at first light each morning for the next three days to wipe off the dust picked up through the day," President Jim Delahunty.
Here we have photos of some of the members getting everything ready for the filed days on Monday night at the O'Connor Machinery's farm equipment site.
Horsham East Rotary members come in after each busy day and shine up the equipment ready for the next day's crowd to enjoy.
About 10 members donate their time for a small fee which is used for their community projects through out the year.
So remember the shiny farm equipment is all because of the Rotary members who come to the site after hours to get everything ready for the next day.
