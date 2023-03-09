The students of Horsham West and Haven Primary school have elected their 2023 student leaders.
Horsham West campus have elected Sarah Gellatly and Luke Miller as their vice captains, while Rani Potter and Logan Bennett have been named school captains.
The student body also elected four junior school captains in Dusty Kelm, Grace Chivell, Millie Millar and Macy O'Connor.
In the newly created roles of education captains are, Samantha Bennett, Chloe Fidge and Steph McCallum.
Haven campus school captains have been named as Jimmy Monaghan and Matilda Hardy, while their three junior school captains are Makiah McCall, Emily Greenfield and Lilly-Rose Tonzing.
