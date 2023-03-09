Diversity celebrated at rural clothing swap Advertising Feature

President of TGD Bendigo and Beyond Zara Jones has created a space for rural and regional trans and gender-diverse people to be themselves. Picture by James Mepham

After losing her support network as a result of coming out in 2017, non-binary trans woman Zara Jones bravely began a journey of self-exploration, which, she says, empowered her to dive head-first into advocacy.

Since then, Zara has established Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond, a peer-led community group.

The group not only offers support for trans and gender-diverse residents in rural and regional Victoria but also hosts volunteer-led clothing swaps across the state for all people, including allies, to explore gender-affirming clothing options.

"When I came out, there weren't any support groups for people my age in Bendigo, and I was needing to meet people like me and to not feel so alone," Zara said.

"I found a community I could belong in, and they supported me in that early part of my transition, which was absolutely the hardest part, that early stage."

Initially organised as a once-off project, the TGD Bendigo and Beyond Clothing Swap was inspired by Zara's own experience in the retail space.

"I found it difficult to find clothing that affirmed my gender, and when I was going into retail stores, people would see me early in my transition and get very curious, and it just made me feel really uncomfortable.

"The first clothing swap started, so we could provide that opportunity, but in a safe way, so community had an opportunity to find clothes that affirm themselves without that extra barrier."

Zara said everyone has been very supportive of the project and seeing the amount of clothing, jewellery, accessories and shoes donated by the broader community "spoke volumes".

"They know that this project is for trans and gender-diverse people, and they are donating clothes, sometimes brand new with tags still on, and just getting behind it and supporting us," she said.

Coming up with a name that reflected the service was a challenge for Zara, who said the 'swap' is more of a 'giveaway'.

"People have donated clothes, and then people are taking them, so we call it a 'swap', but, essentially, people can turn up with nothing, and they can take away a bag of clothes."

With the first event hailed a huge success, Zara said she soon realised how great the need was.

"People travelled from Melbourne and surrounding regional areas, and they were saying that this was the first time they had felt safe to talk to somebody about their identity and to wear clothes that affirmed how they felt."

A relentless drive and passion for her community spurred Zara and the team of volunteers to provide more events across Victoria and open the doors to anyone supporting trans and gender-diverse people.

"When people come into the space, they're not identified as trans and gender-diverse - they could just be allies. They don't need to out themselves to come and be in that space.

"We've realised it's not just trans and gender-diverse people who need that opportunity; everybody has the right to feel confident and affirmed in what they wear."

Exploring gender-affirming clothing in rural and regional retail stores can often be an anxiety-inducing experience, a problem Zara said can be quelled through community connection.

"That was something that really got me through and helped me survive the really challenging part of my transition."

Zara said it might be as simple as sharing clothing within community or someone giving you a lift to an event where you can meet other LGBTQIA+ people or attend a clothing swap.

"The main thing is finding your community.

"So long as there are people in your life who recognise who you are, who affirm who you are, then that's a start."

For those inspired to create clothing swap events or support groups in their own town, Zara said community was the key.

"It didn't take any investment when I started the clothing swap," she said.

"So it's not about funding; it's about community.