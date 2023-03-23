The Horsham Saints were the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League A-Grade premiers, but it did not stop there.
The Saints ended grand final day with premierships in C-Reserve, under 15's and 17's.
In 2023 Jess Cannane will continue to coach A and B-grade as the Saints look to "repeat the feat."
"It has been that way over the last few years where we have been rolling with a squad mentality similarly to the seniors and reserves on the football side of things," Cannane said.
"We can reward players who have been playing really well in B-Grade and have a bit of wriggle room between the grades."
Regarding the squad for 2023, Cananne thinks the Saints are in a good place.
"We are fortunate enough that we have 80 per cent of our players returning," Cannane said.
The Saints had players miss the latter part of 2022 with long-term injuries.
Cannane hopes they will be back on board at the end of the season.
"The girls are pretty excited and raring to go and see if we can repeat the feat."- Horsham Saints A and B-Grade coach Jess Cannane
Returning to the Saints in 2023 is Erin Mellington.
Mellington was previously in the Horsham District Football Netball League, coaching and playing with Laharum.
Cannane was pleased with the return of a player of Mellington's calibre.
"She brings a wealth of knowledge from not only a playing but a coaching point of view and is super experienced," Cannane said.
We will be looking to draw on that throughout the season. We are working through exactly how that will look, but she is a super versatile player, which gives us lots of options which is exciting moving forward."
Along with the experience, the Saints have some juniors playing senior netball in 2023.
"The mix is really good. We have some really talented juniors coming through, which will bolster our numbers," Cannane said.
Cara Tippett, Maddison Bethune, Jorja Clode, Rori Marshman, Sophie Taylor and Charlie Henry were a few players who will make an impact.
" It is really nice when you have a strong under 17's side to bring them forward," Cannane said.
Cannane praised the playing group after a strong pre season.
"It is pretty seamless at the moment. It is initially pretty easy heading into pre season coming off a win," Cannane said.
"The girls are pretty excited and raring to go and see if we can repeat the feat."
The Saints kick off their premiership defence on Saturday, April 15, against the Warrack Eagles.
2023 netball coaches
A and B-Grade: Jess Cannane.
C-Grade: Kris Grace.
Under 17's: Ash Grace.
Under 15's: Vernetta Taylor.
Under 13's: Zeena Kelm.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
