ON the eve of the 30th anniversary of one of the defining moments in AFL history, the man at the heart of the incident has gone bush.
Nicky Winmar, who is these days more likely to be found with a paint brush in his hand than a Sherrin, is a guest artist at Harrow's long weekend of celebrations around Australia's Indigenous cricket pioneers.
Happy for a respite from the media storm brewing ahead of the April 17 anniversary of his defiant 1993 anti-racism stance, the self-described 'country boy' was looking forward to his first time in the tiny Wimmera town which this weekend pays homage to the nation's 1868 history-making Indigenous First Eleven cricket team.
Winmar, the Saints star who became the perennial poster boy against racism when he lifted his jumper and pointed to his skin shouting "I'm black and I'm proud" after copping abuse from Collingwood fans at the infamous Victoria Park clash, is in awe of the First XI.
"I can't imagine what it was like for them. It gives me goosebumps just talking about," says Winmar, who is keen to immerse himself in the three days of cricket, art and Indigenous history that is Harrow's annual Johnny Mullagh Championship Cup weekend.
"I've always been fascinated by the First XI and thought I'd like to maybe visit and pay my respects," he says. "I'm really looking forward to it."
Having grown up on reserves around the Western Australian wheatbelt town of Pingelly, often living off the land on rabbit and kangaroo, Winmar has a strong empathy with those cricket pioneers.
Captained by Harrow's favourite son Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin), the First XI comprised mainly Aboriginal stockmen who learnt the game from their white workmates. Their historic 1868 tour of England marked them as Australia's first ever sporting team to tour overseas.
Pitting the Mullaghs against their Glenelg opponents, Sunday's commemorative cup featuring former Australian Test captain Graham Yallop will be played on the oval which bears Mullagh's name.
Despite once being a handy opening bowler for his local Pingelly side in his pre-AFL days, Winmar says he is unlikely to pad up on Sunday. He's more likely to be found in his comfort zone with his paintings just up the road in the Harrow Hall.
Winmar's works, and those of selected Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, will be on display alongside the principal exhibition, We Are One, The First XI.
Produced by photographer Claire Letitia Reynolds, We Are One honours the First XI story through Reynolds' artwork and photography and accompanying documentary by director Sasha Parlett.
Among the portraits, many of which were taken during last year's Mullagh Cup, are photos of First XI descendants, elders Aunty Fiona Clarke and Uncle Richard Kennedy, Indigenous rights activist Mick Dodson, current First Nations cricketers and local Mullagh Cup participants and identities.
Aunty Fiona's great-great grandfather was Jimmy 'Mosquito' Couzens, his brother Johnny Cuzens, her great-great uncle.
The exhibition's cultural adviser and great-great grandson of allrounder Yanggendyinanuk (Dick-a-Dick), Uncle Richard was set to open the exhibition on Friday night.
Bringing We Are One to the home turf of the First XI is "a dream" for Sunshine Coast photographer Reynolds.
"It's the most wonderful opportunity to take it back to the area where the First XI were from," she says, describing how she has used plant dyes, including some from around Harrow, to colour the paper on which the black and white photos are printed.
"It's honouring Indigenous culture by connecting back to country."
Reynolds says the exhibition not only celebrated the heroic journey, but also examined how current players related to the First XI story.
"We Are One aims to continue the conversations on reconciliation and racial equality in Australia."
In what is the first major showing of his work since taking up a paintbrush about five years ago, Winmar will exhibit up to 20 works in his signature abstract style, sharing wall space with artists including Aunty Fiona, Uncle Peter Swain, Keira Long, Julie Kent, Ron Penrose, Taze Garnham, Eamon Wyss, Joan Goad, Josie Sangster and traditional weaver Aunty Bronwyn Razem.
For Winmar, now 57, Harrow marks a major step forward in his quest for recognition as a legitimate artist and a new identity away from the football world.
The AFL Hall of Famer and first Indigenous player to notch up 200 AFL games, Winmar's football wizardry earnt him a long list of accolades during a career which began as a 19-year-old in 1983 playing for South Fremantle with the WAFL.
He stepped away from the game for good in 1999 having played 230 games with St Kilda, 21 with the Western Bulldogs and earning a place in AFL folklore for that anti-racist stand that triggered a national conversation and a new AFL code of conduct against racial and religious vilification.
Winmar concedes that life away from the spotlight of football fame has had its challenges, including a major health scare. He had a stent implanted following a heart attack in 2012, a chilling reminder of his father Neal's fatal heart attack, aged 50, the day before St Kilda's 1997 losing grand final against Adelaide.
"Life after footy can be tough," he concedes.
However, in art, he has discovered a new purpose and a passion to fill the void left by football.
One of his latest works features the handprints of Saints players from the pivotal 1993 game who came together in a recent Melbourne reunion ahead of the 30th anniversary match scheduled for Adelaide on April 16 in the AFL's Gather Round.
Winmar's artistic endeavours began with a serendipitous moment after a sitting in Melbourne for his bronze sculpture which now stands proudly at Perth's Optus Stadium.
Sculptor Lis Johnson handed him a paint brush, a few pots of paint and a piece of plywood to keep him busy while she worked.
Several hours later Winmar surveyed his first piece of art.
"When I stood back and looked at it, I thought it was like something I did in playschool," he jokes, but it wasn't long before he was hooked.
Not only had he discovered something he loved doing, but something that also brought pleasure to others. Demand for his pieces continues to grow with a steady stream of visitors to his Instagram page.
With a strong Jackson Pollock influence, Winmar describes his style as contemporary abstract with a
strong use of colour that draws on the Australian landscape, his travels through country and his imagination.
"I paint because it comes naturally," he reveals.
"It just comes to me, that's the interesting part. Sometimes I don't know where it comes from."
Although not a specifically Indigenous style, Winmar likes to draw from the Noongah stories of his people and often includes his totem, the djitti-djitti bird, or willy wagtail in his paintings.
Winmar is keen to spread the word about the positives of painting.
"If people need to do something, they should get into art. I would recommend it to everybody," he enthuses.
While he laments the fact that there is still "a bit to do" to banish racism in sport, the grandfather of five is keen to pass on the baton that he and others like Johnny Mullagh, Sir Douglas Nicholls and Michael Long have been proud to carry.
"It would be nice to have the next generation of young Indigenous players coming through to keep the legacy going and one day we might see a change.
"Be kind to each other, watch what you say and respect one another," he offers. "Our journey here might only be a short one."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.