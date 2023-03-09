The Lake Natimuk Weir works are now underway following robust community consultation between Parks Victoria and the community last year.
Parks Victoria opened a public consultation on the plan to complete the weir in late 2022.
More than 900 people responded to the survey, with the vast majority supporting the project.
Parks Victoria's Regional Director - Western Region, Jason Borg, said the message from the community was evident.
"We understand how much the community values the lake for tourism, recreation and mental health, and will complete work on the weir."
"We've heard the feedback that the weir is supported and we'll work closely with Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation to remediate the area surrounding the works."
First started in 2016, the project was put on hold while the potential for impact on significant environmental values of Lake Natimuk was investigated, approval processes followed, and funding sought.
The network of wetlands around Natimuk has immense environmental significance as a habitat for birds, particularly waders. Like many lakes in Australia, Lake Natimuk is ephemeral, naturally cycling through periods of being dry, periods of shallow water, and periods of higher, deeper water.
In consultation with Lake Natimuk Foreshore Committee, Parks Victoria decided that the water level of the new weir would be set at the same level as the old one.
The water level of Lake Natimuk, when at capacity, will remain the same, with improved infrastructure making the weir safer and more secure.
Parks Victoria will work with the Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation to ensure the new weir meets all obligations in line with cultural heritage management and protection requirements.
Work on the necessary approvals and permits will get underway this year.
