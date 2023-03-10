THE newfound social media fame by small town country office is a long way away from the quiet retirement a local cop had in mind.
However, Leading Senior Constable Peter Mellington is now one of the most recognisable faces in the region after a motorist uploaded their interaction to social media.
LSC Mellington was the star attraction at the Victoria Police's stand stationed at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days, with attendees stopping to chat and take selfies with the officer.
He accepted enquiries with good humour but "can't comment because the matter is still under investigation".
"Fortunately, everyone has been very supportive," LSC Mellington said.
LSC Mellington's fame came after a video of his interaction with a self-described "Living Man" (a sovereign citizen) was uploaded to YouTube and later shared on TikTok.
There are a growing number of Australians who issue their own driver's licences, do not pay taxes, and believe they are not governed by Australian law.
Emboldened by COVID-19 restrictions such as mask and vaccine mandates, at the core of their philosophy is a conviction that the government and the police are illegitimate.
The Principality of Hutt River in Western Australian, that claimed to be an independent sovereign state in 1970, was one of the first Australian examples of sovereign citizenship.
It issued its own stamps, passports, and currency until it was dissolved in 2020.
Alfred Deakin Institute for citizenship and globalisation associate professor Dr Josh Roose told ACM the movement is grounded in a distrust of authority.
"It's tied to the idea that well, who are the government to tell us what to do, we can just declare sovereignty over our own our own lives," Prof Roose said.
"So why should we be paying tax? Why should we be having to register our names with the government in order to live our lives? "Really, it's about why should why should the government have any power over us whatsoever.
"But it's got strong, violent potential, because you reject the government and its legitimacy. Then you also reject law, authorities and enforcement. And so there's been incidences of sovereign citizens shooting police officers."
Viral footage on Tik Tok and Instagram show sovereign citizens refusing to show ID such as driver's licences or giving their name and address.
It is a core belief of the movement that "sovereigns" have the right to travel freely without the need for a drivers licence, vehicle registration, or insurance.
University of Tasmania researcher of far-right extremism Dr Kaz Ross told ACM that this is just one of the extreme beliefs held by adherents to the sovereign citizen movement.
"The most crazy of them believe that when you're born, you're a living person. And that once you have your birth certificate registered, you create what's called a 'straw person'," Dr Ross said.
"So they believe that when you're born your body weight in gold is put into your account. And so that when you're getting fined by the government, it's your straw person that's getting fined.
"But actually, what they're doing is just taking money from your gold account that was there from when you were born."
Dr Ross said older people lacking media literacy are often drawn towards the movement.
"During the pandemic, it was basically people who, unfortunately had a lot of time to spend on social media," she said.
"But there is a sense generally, whether you're a conspiracy person or not, that things are really going terribly wrong. There's a housing crisis, there's a health crisis down here in Hobart, you can't get a doctor, there's nowhere to rent.
"There's the environmental crisis. So the sense generally, I believe, is that people are riled up, worried, exhausted."
