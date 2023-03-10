The Wimmera and Grampians regions have welcomed a new boss.
RELATED: Small town cop to TikTok famous
Western region division four police superintendent Sharon McCrory stepped into the Horsham-based role in mid-January, following on from Ian Milner.
Supt McCrory oversees an expansive network across western Victoria, incorporating seven local government areas and more than 300 police officers.
"We cover 40,000 square kilometers," she said.
"We have the Northern Grampian police service area, so across to St Arnaud to the east, up to Speed, and all the way down to Lake Bolac, as well as the Horsham police service area, which covers Rainbow, Serviceton, Edenhope and down to the Southern Grampians.
"It is massive. We've got the beautiful Grampians and Halls Gap, which brings in a lot of visitors, and the main hallway in and out of Adelaide, which brings in a lot of heavy vehicle transport."
Supt McCrory comes to the region with a wealth of experience, most recently as the acting Superintendent in the Stonnington service area.
"Stonnington was completely different to here," Supt McCrory said.
"It is a very small area with very different crime issues. The Chapel Street entertainment area was mine, so we dealt with public order and licensing issues and a little bit of organized crime.
"I was a facilitator teacher at the police academy... a police prosecutor at Heidelberg. I did surveillance work with the National Crime Authority.
"I did some analytical work; I was the first one of two female officers at the Special Operations Group."
Her trailblazing continues in Horsham as the first female Superintendent.
The pioneering attitude is one of the reasons Supt McCrory remains in the police force.
"Coming up here has been really refreshing because it's so different to policing in Melbourne," she said.
"While crime issues are the same, but it just feels completely different.
"(In Melbourne) unless people have seen my face in the newspaper, I'd be surprised if they recognize me walking down the street.
"In the Wimmera, that's not such an issue because most most people that I come across here are really happy to engage."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.