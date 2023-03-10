Catering for a 21st birthday

Without further ado, my 20-year-old daughter informed me last weekend that she has decided to hold her twenty-first birthday party at home.
That's my home, not hers.
The Melbourne rental she and three of her best friends have just moved into won't have quite enough room. She was honest enough to explain that she also really doesn't want to play hostess, she wants to enjoy the night.
That makes me the hostess, and the thing is, she turns twenty-one next weekend.
Arghh!
Picture Macaulay Culkin slapping his face with aftershave in 'Home Alone' and running around the house waving his arms and screaming. Slightly panicked.
I immediately hit the shops to buy lots of gold, because she let me know that her theme will be 'A little bit of Sparkle'.
On sending her a photograph of all the goodies I'd purchased from four shops around town, including a battery-operated sparkly gold number two and number one, she advised me that silver would be her preferred shade of sparkle, because it better suits her vibe.
Hmmm, well young lady, gold sparkles just happen to suit my house, and the party is at my house, so, there!
Okay, okay, I'm going back down later to buy the silver disco ball for the car shed dance party.
Next, I strapped on my apron and started testing recipes.
My eldest had an inkling that bite sized hot dogs would hit the spot, so I googled 'Pigs in a Blanket' and went to town with puff pastry, stuffings and dual coloured sesame seeds.
They were a disaster, splitting open in the oven. My darling husband disposed of them for me.
They tasted great but looked like people's private parts, so could never be served in public.
I've retreated to an absolute retro favourite at my house, Mini Curried Egg Puffs. Bite sized and delicious, suitable for vegetarians, and the vegans can just go back home. Sorry, but I'm under a little bit of pressure here.
At some point I decided that gourmet toasties would be a great way to serve a crowd of young adults who need something yummy in their tummies to soak up the celebratory beverages. At present I've embarked on the taste testing phase - lucky it's a long weekend!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.