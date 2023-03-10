Illegal firewood reality to be addressed

The future of the Wimmera's rich Indigenous history is at risk unless illegal firewood collection is curbed.
As collection points opened up for stockpiling for the winter, the state's peak conversation body is urging people to source firewood responsibility.
Kate Gavens, VIctoria's chief conservation regulator, said need to consider wildlife habitat and protect Aboriginal scarred trees by sourcing firewood responsibly.
"We can all do our part in protecting Aboriginal cultural heritage, wildlife habitat and biodiversity by knowing where, when and what firewood can be collected," they said.
"It can take hundreds of years for nature to create tree hollows and habitat loss from illegal firewood collection has a serious impact on the future of our iconic native species."
This year the Conservation Regulator is targeting firewood theft with Forest Fire Management Victoria and Parks Victoria through Operation Hollows.
Authorised Officers are educating the public about the rules and penalising thieves. Anyone caught breaking firewood collection rules can face on-the-spot-fines of $740 under the Forests Act 1958 or a maximum penalty of $9246 and/or one year jail if the matter is taken to court.
In 2022, the Conservation Regulator laid 625 charges and issued 85 infringement notices and 16 official warnings for firewood offences, including cutting or taking fallen or felled trees, and disturbing, damaging or destroying wildlife habitat.
Domestic firewood collection from public land is only available in designated areas during the autumn and spring firewood collection seasons. During these times people can collect a maximum of two cubic metres of firewood per person per day and a maximum of 16 cubic metres of firewood per household per financial year. Only fallen timber without hollows can be collected.
It is also important firewood collectors understand their obligations under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006. All Aboriginal places, objects and Ancestral remains are protected in Victoria. It is an offence to harm Aboriginal heritage and substantial penalties apply.
If you think you have found a scarred tree or other Aboriginal cultural heritage, contact your relevant Registered Aboriginal Party (if one has been appointed) or First Peoples - State Relations on 1800 762 003.
For details of where firewood can be collected, visit: www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region.
More information about firewood collection rules can be found at: https://www.vic.gov.au/collecting-firewood.
The community can report the illegal cutting or removal of firewood anonymously by calling 136 186.
Financial assistance is available for people on low incomes who buy firewood for heating. https://www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/energy-concession-and-support.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
